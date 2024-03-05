"Big Breaking: RCB fans on the way for Mars"- Top 10 funny memes after RCB's comfortable win vs UPW in WPL 2024

After two consecutive losses, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bounced back in style with a 23-run win against UP Warriorz (UPW) in the 11th match of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 on Monday, March 4. They also ended their campaign at their home ground, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on a positive note.

RCB batted first in the contest after losing the toss and notched up a daunting total of 198/3 in 20 overs. Smriti Mandhana led her side from the front with a superb knock of 80 (50), while Ellyse Perry (58), Sabbhineni Meghana (28), and Richa Ghosh (21*) played supporting roles. Perry also broke the glass of a car's window in the stadium with a six in the first innings, much to the amusement of fans.

UP Warriorz then struggled to maintain a high-scoring rate in a steep chase and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. They could only reach 175/8 in the end and slumped to their third defeat in the season. Alyssa Healy (55), Poonam Khemnar (31), and Deepti Sharma (33) were the only batters to get set at the crease, but could not convert their starts into big scores.

Fans on social media enjoyed the high-scoring encounter between RCB and UPW on Monday night in the WPL 2024. They expressed their reactions to the game by sharing hilarious memes on social media. One fan wrote:

"BIG BREAKING: RCB fans on the way to Mars."

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the game:

"After the last two matches, we were under the pump"- RCB captain Smriti Mandhana after win against UPW

At the post-match presentation after winning the Player of the Match award, RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana reflected on the win and said:

"After the last two matches, we were under the pump. Losing toss didn't help but the chat that even if we batted first we had to come out with intent. Meghana's knock at the top order was crucial and then the way Richa finished it off. Then the bowling was quite good. Got a little lucky on 26 but I will take that as we really wanted the win."

Mandhana continued:

"The feel and practice was there. Grinding it out in domestic really helped. It was a good preparation and as you know lefties need to get the feel. It was really fun, she made me run a lot of twos. The only chat was targeting the shorter side of the boundary. Both are experienced enough to understand which bowler to hit. There were times when I said you wait I will go and vice versa."

The action will now shift north to Delhi, where MI and DC will square off in the 12th match of WPL 2024 on Tuesday (March 5).

