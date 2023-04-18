“Biggest fanboy of Thala” – Fans erupt as Virat Kohli shares post hugging MS Dhoni after RCB vs CSK thriller

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)’s Virat Kohli recently shared a picture on social media hugging Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni. This came a day after the duo met on the sidelines full of smiles following CSK's eight-run win over RCB in a last-over thriller at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, April 17.

Sharing the post on Twitter, Kohli tagged Dhoni while captioning it with red and yellow colored heart emojis and the Indian flag.

For the uninitiated, this is not the first time that the former RCB captain has shared pictures with MS Dhoni on social media. The 34-year-old has also been quite vocal about his influence on his cricketing journey to the top and unwavering support during testing times.

Fans on Twitter were delighted to witness Kohli’s special post amid rumors that Dhoni will retire from the IPL after the end of the season. One even labeled him as Dhoni’s ‘biggest fanboy’:

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

“I was always his right-hand man” – Virat Kohli on MS Dhoni

Virat Kohli recently opened up on how MS Dhoni groomed him for a leadership role by taking him under his wings in 2012.

Speaking recently to RCB Podcast Season 2, Kohli said:

“With me and MS there was never a question of any awkwardness in that whole period. The reality of the situation is MS chose me. He kind of took me under his wings, and since 2012 he kind of groomed me as a guy who is going to take over the captaincy from him.

"I was his vice-captain. I was always having conversations with him about what we can do in the field.”

He continued:

“I was always his right-hand man. I was always there understanding the game and I also got confidence because I was playing a lot of match-winning knocks for the team.”

Virat Kohli will next be seen in action against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the PCA Stadium on Thursday, April 20.

