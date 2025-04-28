"Biggest mysteries in the world: Why RR management released Buttler"- Top 10 funny memes as GT score 209/4 in IPL 2025 clash vs RR in Jaipur

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur is hosting tonight's IPL 2025 match between the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Gujarat Titans (GT). RR skipper Riyan Parag won the toss and opted to chase, considering the dew factor might ease batting conditions in the second innings.

After being asked to bat first, GT openers Shubman Gill (84) and Sai Sudharsan (39) provided a great start to their side yet again. They stitched together a 93-run partnership in 10.2 overs. After Sudharsan's departure, Gill continued in the same vein. He propelled the Titans to a massive total of 209 for four in 20 overs with support from Jos Buttler, who smashed a 26-ball half-century.

Fans enjoyed the high-scoring first innings of Monday's IPL 2025 match between RR and GT. They expressed their reactions by posting hilarious memes on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Here are some of the best memes:

"Biggest mysteries in the world: Who built Pyramids? Why RR management released Buttler, " one meme read.

"The two guys at the top have been outstanding"- Jos Buttler on GT's openers in IPL 2025

During the mid-innings break, Gujarat Titans batter Jos Buttler reflected on his team's batting performance in the first innings and said (via Cricbuzz):

"It was a great performance. The two guys at the top have been outstanding, setting great platforms. We've got a good score on the board. Really good wicket. Obviously the bounce is a little lower here in Jaipur, but lots of value with the fast outfield. Will have to bowl well. I asked him what he thought a good score was, he said 190-plus.

"We're a bit above but if the dew comes, it might skid on. I'm always expecting a few bouncers from Jofra in IPL. I'm sure he'll repay me sometime in the nets. From day one, watching him in the nets, I was blown away by how good he was (talking about Sudharsan). He's got a really good head on his shoulders to go with the talent," Buttler added.

What were your favorite moments from the first innings of this IPL match? Let us know in the comments section.

