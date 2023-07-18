“Bike showroom ho sakta hay yeh” – Venkatesh Prasad stunned by MS Dhoni’s bikes collection at his home in Ranchi

Former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad expressed his surprise at MS Dhoni’s bike collection during his visit to the legendary captain’s house in Ranchi on Monday (July 17).

Prasad was awestruck by Dhoni’s passion for bikes, claiming that it looked like a showroom. In a tweet, the cricketer-turned-commentator shared an inside view of Dhoni’s bike garage.

Venkatesh Prasad wrote:

“One of the craziest passion, I have seen in a person. What a collection and what a man MSD is. A great achiever and an even more incredible person. This is a glimpse of his collection of bikes and cars in his Ranchi house. Just blown away by the man and his passion.”

In the 109-second clip shared on the micro-blogging site, Prasad also interacted with Dhoni’s wife Sakshi, who asked:

“What do I say? How do you feel being in Ranchi first?”

Prasad replied:

“Amazing! No, not all (not my first time in Ranchi). It’s my fourth time, but this place (MS Dhoni’s bike collection) is crazy. Unless and until someone is mad about this, you can’t (have these many bikes)."

He continued:

"Bike showroom ho sakta hay yeh (This can be a bike showroom). Someone needs to have a hell of a lot of passion to have something else, I’m telling you.”

Watch the video below:

For the uninitiated, MS Dhoni has over 50 bikes, including Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, Kawasaki Ninja H2, Ducati 1098, Yamaha RD350 and Suzuki Hayabusa to name a few.

Meanwhile, it’s worth noting that Venkatesh Prasad has represented India in 33 Tests and 161 ODIs, where he scalped 96 and 196 wickets, respectively. As far as Dhoni is concerned, the 42-year-old recently celebrated his birthday on July 7. The wicketkeeper-batter, who's yet to call it quits from Indian Premier League, is spending quality time with his family.

On the professional front, Dhoni guided Chennai Super Kings to their fifth trophy in IPL 2023. He's undergoing rehab following his knee surgery, which he sustained during the T20 tournament.

“I have 50+ bikes” – MS Dhoni on his bikes collection

In an old interview, MS Dhoni said that he owns over 50 bikes.

“I think I have 50+ bikes. I am a bit obsessive. The bikes don’t complain. You don’t keep them nicely, clean them, put fuel. They still don’t complain, and the beauty is – Whatever happens, you put the fuel, and you take care of electricals, it still works, and it never taunts back.”

Dhoni once famously took the example of his bikes in his bold response at a press conference in IPL. Here's how he replied to a reporter on not bowling Harbhajan Singh during Qualifier 1 of IPL 2018:

“You know, I have a lot of cars and bikes in my garage, and I don’t ride all at a time.”

Interestingly, CSK lifted their third IPL trophy during their return from suspension that year.

