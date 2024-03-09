“Bit of confusion I guess” - Suryakumar Yadav issues clarification over surgery 

Team India’s T20I batting star Suryakumar Yadav has issued a clarification over a surgery he underwent in Munich, Germany, in January this year. He confirmed that he had been operated for a sports hernia and not for his ankle injury.

Suryakumar, 33, has been out of action since suffering an ankle injury during the tour of South Africa in December last year. He is likely to make a comeback in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), representing the Mumbai Indians (MI) franchise.

On Saturday, March 9 the cricketer shared an Instagram story on his official handle and cleared the air about his surgery.

“Hello everyone, good morning. Hope you all are doing well. Just wanted to clear something. Bit of a confusion I guess. For those who aren’t aware, I was operated for SPORTS HERNIA few weeks back not for my ankle. Road to recovery is going really well. Thank you everyone for all the love and support, see you all soon,” he wrote.

Because he suffered an ankle injury in South Africa, there was some confusion over his surgery as some felt that he was operated for his ankle. Earlier, following his surgery in January, Suryakumar shared a picture on X and wrote:

"I want to thank everyone for their concerns and well wishes for my health, and I am happy to tell you all that I will be back very soon.”

The right-handed batter captained India during the three-match T20I series in South Africa in Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya's absence. He had a great series with the bat, smashing 56 off 36 balls in the second T20I in Gqeberha and 100 off 56 balls in the third T20I in Johannesburg.

Suryakumar Yadav recently posted a video of him batting in the nets

In some encouraging signs for India and Mumbai Indians, Suryakumar recently posted a video of him batting in the nets. The explosive batter was seen knocking some balls during practice ahead of the IPL 2024 season.

Suryakumar has been a key member of the Mumbai franchise over the last few seasons. In 87 matches for MI, he has smashed 2,688 runs at an average of 35.36 and a strike rate of 145.92, with one hundred and 20 fifties. The batter is the third-highest run-getter for Mumbai Indians after Rohit Sharma (5,314) runs and Kieron Pollard (3,915).

For India, Suryakumar has scored 2,141 runs in T20Is, averaging 45.55 at a stupendous strike rate of 171.55, with four hundreds and 17 fifties.

