"Blind sloggers, one season wonders" - Fans erupt after SRH's elimination from IPL 2025 playoffs

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) became the third team to get eliminated from IPL 2025 playoff contention after their game against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Monday, May 5, got washed out due to rain. SRH entered the clash with only three wins in 10 outings, needing to win their remaining four matches and having several other results working in their favor to qualify for the playoffs.
Despite the dire situation, the Orange Army produced a clinical bowling display against a well-oiled DC machine, restricting them to 133/7 in 20 overs. However, heavy rain ensured no further play was possible, leaving both teams settling for one point each.
The result eliminated SRH from the playoffs, making it four of the last five seasons without a top-four finish. Pat Cummins' side was picked by many as one of the contenders for the title after their final run last year.
However, their elimination had fans on X erupting with reactions as follows:
The flow of reactions on SRH's elimination continued from fans, with one saying:
"They played the finals last year and this time they could not even reach the playoffs. Very poor performance by SRH."
"On behalf of SRH fans, thanks for including Kishan and Shami," tweeted a fan.
"Ofcourse clowns feel they’re cool but end of the day they don’t accept they are clowns. blind sloggers - one season wonders. Even rain doesn’t want SRH to win and eliminated your team today in must win match. Go Cry louder now," said a fan.
"The conditions weren't as we expected" - SRH head coach Daniel Vettori
SRH head coach Daniel Vettori blamed the conditions in Hyderabad for the side's unexpected pre-playoff exit in IPL 2025. After winning their first home game, SRH lost three out of their next four outings in Hyderabad before the washout last night.
Talking about SRH's dismal season in the press conference following the DC clash, Vettori said (via ESPN Cricinfo):
"I definitely didn't say after every match I was backing an aggressive approach. I said we're about assessing conditions and this year, the conditions weren't as we expected. If you look at last year, there were a lot of high-scoring games here. These surfaces in particular have been a little bit different. It has been tricky, it hasn't been easy for the batters."
Despite the early elimination, SRH still have three matches to play, starting with the home game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Saturday, May 10.
