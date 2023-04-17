"Blood boiling" - Twitter erupts as Ravindra Jadeja scores 10 off 8 balls vs RCB in IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja failed to deliver the bat against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, April 17.

The left-handed batter scored 10 runs off eight balls at a below-par strike rate of 125, including a solitary six in the 20th over. He played straight into the hands of Suyash Prabudessai at the long-off off Glenn Maxwell's bowling.

Fans were disappointed with Jadeja’s sedate knock on a flat Bengaluru deck. One user tweeted:

"Blood boiling looking at Jadeja's 10 off 8 balls on Chinnaswamy highway."

#RCBvCSK Blood boiling looking at Jadeja's 10 off 8 balls on Chinnaswamy highway Blood boiling looking at Jadeja's 10 off 8 balls on Chinnaswamy highway 😭#RCBvCSK https://t.co/JevV0osQn3

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

#MSDhoni #RCBvsCSK Saying it again and again Ravindra Jadeja is not a t20 player Saying it again and again Ravindra Jadeja is not a t20 player#MSDhoni #RCBvsCSK

TakeADeepBreath @DeepTake @Absshake7 @okok_coolcool Axar has become a batting all rounder and Jadeja has become a bowling all rounder @Absshake7 @okok_coolcool Axar has become a batting all rounder and Jadeja has become a bowling all rounder 😭

SpironGe7i @ge7i_spiron Perhaps it's too harsh to say, but I feel like Jadeja has cost csk 10 runs today, he hit a six, but couldn't keep going. It will be difficult, to defend. Perhaps it's too harsh to say, but I feel like Jadeja has cost csk 10 runs today, he hit a six, but couldn't keep going. It will be difficult, to defend.

Diwakar singh @Diwakar75473504 @FarziCricketer Easily 10-15 short hai jadeja kabhi bat sai kuch karega ya nahi easily 235 plus Banta tha bhai ab bahut acchi bowling karke hi Bach payenge varna nahi @FarziCricketer Easily 10-15 short hai jadeja kabhi bat sai kuch karega ya nahi easily 235 plus Banta tha bhai ab bahut acchi bowling karke hi Bach payenge varna nahi

SuSe @suse4u @krajesh4u 10-15 shorts sending Jadeja ahead of MSD will cost the match. Last match as Chepauk choosing bowling cost the match @krajesh4u 10-15 shorts sending Jadeja ahead of MSD will cost the match. Last match as Chepauk choosing bowling cost the match

rahil parekh @rahilparekh1 @ashutosh0716 Someone had to play the role of dube so jadeja took it on his own @ashutosh0716 Someone had to play the role of dube so jadeja took it on his own

The 34-year-old previously returned with figures of one, and three against defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), respectively.

Jadeja, though, scored an unbeaten 25 off 15 balls, which came in a losing cause against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). He was questioned for his intent in the last over when he chose to take a single, with six required off two balls.

Ravindra Jadeja’s CSK sets 227-run target for RCB

A clinical batting performance from Devon Conway and Shivam Dube helped the Chennai Super Kings post 226/6 in their allotted 20 overs after being asked to bat on Monday.

Conway scored 83 off 45 balls, including six sixes and as many boundaries. Meanwhile, Dube hit 52 off 27 deliveries, including five sixes and two boundaries, to return to form. The duo also shared a 80-run partnership for the third wicket.

Ajinkya Rahane also starred with the bat, scoring 37 off 20 balls. Moeen Ali also played a cameo of 19 off nine balls.

All the RCB bowlers – Mohammed Siraj, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Harshal Patel – picked up one wicket each.

In response, RCB are 81/2 after seven overs, with skipper Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell at the crease.

