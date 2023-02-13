"Blue it is" - Harmanpreet Kaur reacts to earning ₹1.8 crore deal from Mumbai Indians at WPL Auction 2023

Harmanpreet Kaur took to social media after earning a mega contract worth ₹1.8 crore deal from Mumbai Indians (MI) at the WPL Auction 2023 on Monday. The current Indian skipper was looking forward to donning the blue colors of MI in the inaugural Women's Premier League.

Mumbai Indians are now the home of India's captains in men's and women's cricket. They already have Rohit Sharma as the captain of their men's team, and it should not be a surprise if they elect Harmanpreet Kaur as their women's team skipper.

Reacting to Mumbai's post about how they now have both the Indian captains in their squads, Harmanpreet wrote on Twitter:

"Hello Family, Blue it is #MumbaiIndians #WPL2023."

In a chat with Jio Cinema after joining Mumbai Indians, Harmanpreet Kaur said:

"It's really great, you know, I have always seen Mumbai Indians doing really well in the IPL, and now I also have the opportunity to be a part of Mumbai Indians team, and I hope we'll make a good team and we'll do what we are there to do."

Kaur was the second player to go under the hammer at the WPL Auction 2023 after Smriti Mandhana. Multiple teams unsurprisingly showed interest in her services. She entered with a base price of ₹50 lakh, and the first team to bid for her was Royal Challengers Bangalore.

MI joined the race soon after as the price bumped up to ₹1.4 crore. UP Warriorz entered the bidding war with a bid of ₹1.5 crore. In the end, Mumbai secured the Indian skipper's services for ₹1.8 crore at the WPL Auction 2023.

Mumbai Indians have signed 4 more players after buying Harmanpreet Kaur's services

Mumbai Indians have added four more players to their squad since signing Kaur. They roped in two overseas players, namely Amelia Kerr and Nat Sciver-Brunt. The Mumbai-based franchise also splurged ₹1.9 crore to sign rising star of Indian cricket, Pooja Vastrakar.

Wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia was the team's fifth signing for ₹1.5 crore. Mumbai need to sign at least 10 more players at the WPL Auction 2023. They have only ₹2.6 crore left in their auction purse.

