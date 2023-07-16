"Bohot sahi batting kar raha hai" - Rinku Singh on the advice he received from MS Dhoni

Rinku Singh finally received his maiden India call-up for the men's cricket event in the Asian Games 2023 to be played in September-October. The southpaw had a sensational IPL 2023 season for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and fans believed that it was just a matter of time before he received his maiden India cap.

While Rinku was not named in the squad for the T20Is against the West Indies, he will don the Indian jersey in the Asian Games, and he is excited about it.

Just like any other budding young Indian cricketer, even Rinku had once spoken to legendary wicketkeeper MS Dhoni. Speaking to RevSportz, Rinku Singh explained the advice that he received from MS Dhoni about his game. He said:

"The chatter with Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) was really productive. He has also batted in similar numbers as I do – at 5 or 6 – and he has done it for the majority of his career, and knows the position in and out.

"I simply asked him how to better my game, and his advice was very simple: “Bohot sahi batting kar raha hai, jo tu kar raha hai, wahi karta reh (You are batting really well. Continue whatever you have done so far)."

Everyone dreams to play for India: Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh further opened up on how every cricketer wants to play for India and that's how he has motivated himself all these years. He claimed that he is not thinking too much about the future and is taking things as they come.

On this, Rinku stated:

"Everyone dreams to play for India, wear that jersey. I don’t think a lot about the future because the more you think, the more burden you put yourself under. I take life as one day at a time.

"But yes, whoever takes up professional sports wants to represent their country one day or the other.”

Riku Singh also spoke about his family's reaction to him finally getting that India call-up. He said:

“I know for a fact that my family, my parents will be happier than me to see me wear the Indian jersey. They have been waiting for this for years now.

"They have seen my struggle, they have helped me, been with me through all my ups and downs. The day I don the jersey will be a day dedicated to them.”

With some heroic knocks for KKR coming down the order, Rinku Singh has shown that he could just be the perfect finisher India need in the shortest format.