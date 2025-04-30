Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha picks one between Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni amid IPL 2025

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha was asked to pick between Indian cricketing icons Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni amid the ongoing IPL 2025 season. She appeared recently on a podcast with Shubhankar Mishra, where he threw the question at her.
Nushrratt Bharuccha said that she would pick Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli.
"I would pick MS Dhoni. Maybe because when I truly became a cricket fan and I was really into it, it was Dhoni at his absolute rising career peak and I was like what a man he is," she said.
She went on to talk about her perception of Dhoni and how his wicket-keeping skills have impressed her.
"When you actually start knowing a player for the player he is. His temperament, his way of being. He is a wicket-keeper behind but oh my god when he gets up, you know how many stumpings behind the wicket that man has done, he is so sharp and he is so fast. Any batsmen, even if the toe goes a little here and there - it's Dhoni brother, you are gone. Don't even try, he's got you there," she added.
Watch the video of the same posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below:
MS Dhoni's CSK take on PBKS at home in fight to salvage pride
CSK have had a tough and poor season this time around. They have managed to win just two out of their nine matches in IPL 2025 so far and have faced seven defeats. In fact, they even lost five matches in a row at one stage of the tournament.
They continue to languish at the very bottom of the table with just four points. CSK are up against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their upcoming fixture at home on Wednesday, April 30.
Wth five games to go including the one against Punjab, it seems impossible for CSK to make the playoffs from here. Even if they manage to win all five games and gather a total of 14 points, it may not prove to be enough given RCB are already at 14 points, with three other teams in the top four at 12 points.
Therefore, MS Dhoni's CSK will look to win as many matches as they can, beginning with the PBKS game at home, to try and end their season on a high.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS