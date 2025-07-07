Bollywood actress wishes MS Dhoni on 44th birthday with classy post [In Picture]

Bollywood actress Rakulpreet Singh wished former Indian cricketer and captain MS Dhoni with a classy post on his 44th birthday. Dhoni turned 44 on July 7, 2025.

Rakulpreet Singh posted a picture of MS Dhoni on her Instagram story, where he was seen wearing a black suit with black sunglasses with 'Thala' in the background. He is fondly called as 'Thala' by his fans due to his connection with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL.

"Happy birthday! Hope your birthday brings you loads of smiles and unforgettable memories," she wrote on her Instagram post.

Below is the screenshot of the Bollywood actress' post wishing MS Dhoni on his 44th birthday:

Screenshot of Rakulpreet Singh's Instagram story - Source: Rakulpreet Singh/IG

Dhoni was last seen playing for CSK in the IPL 2025 season. He also captained the team in the absence of Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was ruled out due to injury.

MS Dhoni celebrates birthday with friends in Ranchi

MS Dhoni was seen celebrating his 44th birthday with his friends in his hometown in Ranchi. In what was a low-key celebration, the former Indian skipper could be seen in a black sleeveless t-shirt, cutting a birthday cake as his friends also sung the 'Happy Birthday' song for him.

Watch the video of the same posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below:

Dhoni made his international debut for India in 2004. Not only did he play all three formats but also captained the team successfully across formats. He is the only captain in history to win all three ICC white-ball trophies, leading India to wins at the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

While he announced his international retirement in 2020, he has been actively taking part in the IPL, playing for CSK. While the 2025 season was not a fruitful one for him and the team, it remains to be seen if he will return to play in the 2026 season.

