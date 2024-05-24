"Boult in Powerplay is a totally different thing" - Fans hail RR pacer for sparkling opening spell against SRH in IPL 2024 Qualifier 2

Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Trent Boult produced another game-changing opening spell in the IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Chennai on May 24. After skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to field, the Kiwi pacer was into his elements right away, removing the dangerous Abhishek Sharma in the final ball of the first over.

SRH's No.3 Rahul Tripathi then took the attack to RR, scoring a quickfire 37 off 15 deliveries. However, Boult brought his side back into the contest, picking up the right-hander with a wily slower delivery. The veteran pacer continued damaging SRH further by bagging Aiden Markram in the same over.

Boult's opening spell of 3/32 in three overs reduced SRH to 57/3 in five overs and propelled RR into the ascendency. The champion pacer was instrumental in RR's win against RCB in the Eliminator with outstanding figures of 1/16 in four overs.

Fans on Twitter hailed Trent Boult for another sensational opening burst with the following reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Twitter continued raving about Boult for his game-changing opening spell with one fan saying:

"Jofra archer over Trent boult by Mumbai Indians is the biggest tragedy in cricket."

"Trent Boult is absolutely incredible in this IPL. He loves snatching wickets in the initial overs and is hands down one of the best bowlers. No doubt about it!" said a fan.

"Boult you beauty, What a comeback after the first over. The variation in the speed and length shows the experience and capability he has," a fan tweeted.

RR inch ahead in Qualifier 2 against SRH after Trent Boult's opening spell

RR marched ahead of SRH in the IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 after Trent Boult's three-wicket opening spell.

Despite a decent rearguard action by Travis Head, Sandeep Sharma removed him at a crucial stage. The dismissal reduced SRH to 99/4 in 10 overs, with Nitish Reddy joining Heinrich Klaasen.

The duo have been dealing in singles in an attempt to set up the ideal platform for a grand finish with SRH currently at 109/4 in 12 overs.

The winner of the ongoing clash takes on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the grand finale on Sunday, May 26.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback