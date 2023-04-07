“Bounce back stronger” – Babar Azam posts special message for injured Kane Williamson

Pakistan captain Babar Azam shared a special message for the injured New Zealand star Kane Williamson on Thursday, April 6. The friendly gesture by Azam comes days ahead of the New Zealand tour of Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, Azam wrote:

“Bounce back stronger. Get well soon, Kane Williamson.”

For the uninitiated, Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Williamson has been ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season following a leg injury. The 32-year-old ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) while fielding against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium on March 31.

The Kiwi batter has now become doubtful for the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup in India later this year. In a statement, New Zealand Cricket wrote:

"The standard rehabilitation timelines mean that Williamson is now unlikely to be fit and available for selection at this year's ICC ODI Cricket World Cup in India.”

Kane Williamson, however, vouched to do his best to play a part in the 2023 World Cup. In an official statement by New Zealand Cricket, he said:

"I've received great support over the past few days and want to thank both the Gujarat Titans and New Zealand Cricket for that. Naturally, it's disappointing to get such an injury, but my focus now is on having the surgery and starting rehab. It's going to take some time, but I'll be doing everything I can to get back on the field as soon as possible.”

This is not the first time that Babar Azam has crossed boundaries with his special gesture for any international cricketer. In July 2022, he shared a special message for legendary cricketer Virat Kohli, who was going through a torrid time in international cricket.

The 28-year-old wrote on Twitter:

“This too shall pass. Stay Strong.”

Babar Azam to lead Pakistan in T20I and ODI series against New Zealand

Babar Azam will return as Pakistan captain for the upcoming T20I and ODI home series against New Zealand. He was rested for the recently concluded three-match T20Is against Afghanistan following the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The right-hander, who scored 522 runs in 11 matches in PSL 2023, will now look to translate his recent T20 success into international cricket.

The Men in Green will begin their five-match T20I series against the Blackcaps at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday, April 14.

