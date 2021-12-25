"Can't wait to join the team again" - Pace bowling coach Dale Steyn greets SRH fans on Christmas

Former South African cricketer Dale Steyn, who recently joined Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as the pace bowling coach for IPL 2022, wished the fans on the occasion of Christmas.

This will be a homecoming for the 38-year-old who earlier spent five years with the Hyderabad franchise. Dale Steyn was also a part of the Deccan Chargers in 2011 and 2012 before he represented the Sunrisers Hyderabad between 2013 and 2015.

Dale Steyn seemed excited to be back with the franchise and said in his video message:

"Merry Christmas everyone. It's Dale Steyn here. I just want to say that I can't wait to join the SRH team again. I'm so excited about it. Especially, as a coach. It is my first time as a coach. I am really excited about what lies ahead. I just want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas. I hope you have a wonderful festive season and I'm looking forward to seeing you as well soon for the upcoming season."

Dale Steyn dons the coaching hat for the first time

The Sunrisers Hyderabad failed to make it to the playoffs in IPL 2021 for the first time since 2016. The team finished at the bottom of the points table, forcing the management to take some tough calls.

Head coach Trevor Bayliss faced the axe as Tom Moody returned to assume the responsibilities once again. The Hyderabad-based team also roped in Simon Katich as the assistant coach while Dale Steyn was named the pace bowling coach.

Muttiah Muralidharan, who has been an integral part of the franchise since its inception, will continue as the strategy and spin bowling coach.

Former Indian cricketer Hemang Badani has been recruited as the fielding coach while West Indian great Brian Lara has joined as the strategic advisor and batting coach.

For the upcoming season, the Sunrisers Hyderabad have decided to retain Kane Williamson and the Kiwi is likely to continue as the skipper of the side. The team has also retained young talents like Abdul Samad and Umran Malik.

Meanwhile, the likes of David Warner and Rashid Khan, who were instrumental in the team's success over the last few years, weren't retained ahead of the 2022 edition of the tournament.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar