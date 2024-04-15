"Bowling machines should be employed" - Fans react to RCB's shocking bowling display against SRH in IPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have conceded 128 runs in the first 10 overs against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and incurred the wrath of fans on social media. The three-time finalists had no answer to Travis Head's pyrotechnics at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, April 15.

RCB, with their revamped bowling attack without Mohammed Siraj and Alzarri Joseph, had elected to bowl first. However, their early efforts to get back to winning ways after losing four on the trot were quashed in the powerplay itself. Debutant Lockie Ferguson and the rest of the bowling attack were hit for 76 runs.

Travis Head reached his half-century off just 20 balls, and even though Abhishek Sharma was not at his best, he managed to make an impact with 34 runs off 22 deliveries.

Fans mocked RCB's horrendous bowling display which could break records if SRH's rampage continues. Here are some of the reactions from Twitter:

"RCB Ke Pass Bowling Coach Bhi Hai?," one fan wrote

"4 bowlers + Jacks in this match wow. Batting and inshallah," one tweet read

"Bowling machines should be employed," another tweet read

None of the RCB bowlers have an economy rate of below 10 against SRH

Barring the first over from Will Jacks that yielded only seven runs, it has been a complete SRH show with the bat. The second over itself yielded 20 runs off Reece Topley, giving SRH the initial push to get a move on. The opening duo did just that, scoring 18 and 20 runs off Ferguson and Yash Dayal to end the powerplay on a high.

At the time of writing, SRH are eyeing yet another record score after their recent 277-run outing against MI. The Pat Cummins-led side are comfortably placed at 158-1 after 12 overs. With the likes of Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, and Abdul Samad still to come in, the visitors can eye something special yet again.

RCB's bowling card makes for a sorry sight, with all of the bowlers having an economy rate exceeding 10 runs per over. All-rounder Will Jacks has been the most economical bowler so far, conceding 32 runs in three overs.

