"Bowling might still be a little 50-50 and spin looks quite ordinary" - Aakash Chopra on RCB's chances heading into IPL 2024

Aakash Chopra reckons the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) would have to overcome the shortcomings in their bowling, especially the spin-bowling department, to qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs.

The Bangalore-based franchise spent ₹20.40 crore to buy six players at the IPL 2024 auction earlier this week. Although they strengthened their seam-bowling department by acquiring Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran and Lockie Ferguson, they didn't purchase any prominent spinners.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that the Royal Challengers Bangalore have a decent outfit. However, he claimed bowling could prove to be their stumbling block, elaborating (4:30):

"The team was okay. The team is still okay. If they play to their potential, they should do well. RCB playing well is extremely necessary for their fans. So do well this year. Qualify for the top four, which they can do."

The former India opener added:

"This missed it by a whisker last year. They can do it this year if the openers do well again and Cameron Green's bat fires. So things can actually work out but bowling might still be a little 50-50 and spin looks quite ordinary."

Chopra pointed out that Karn Sharma and Mayank Dagar are the only promiment spinners in the RCB lineup. He observed that the spin department lacks quality, especially considering the usual batting-friendly conditions at the Chinnaswamy Stadium where they would be playing their home games.

"It wasn't right according to my math and science" - Aakash Chopra on RCB acquiring Alzarri Joseph for a massive sum

Reflecting on the Royal Challengers Bangalore's acquisitions, Aakash Chopra opined that they might have spent too much to buy Alzarri Joseph. He said (2:20):

"You needed Alzarri Joseph and that too for more than 11 crores. No disrespect, I am taking nothing away from Alzarri Joseph but 11 crores, it wasn't right according to my math and science."

While terming Lockie Ferguson a great acquisition, the reputed commentator added that the three-time finalists might have overspent a little while buying Yash Dayal as well. He explained:

"Lockie is a great buy. Then they bought Yash Dayal by spending a huge amount. Umesh Yadav, who has played here earlier, was also an option. Shardul Thakur was also an option, he went for four crores, but they spent a lot of money to acquire Yash."

Chopra observed that Tom Curran, their other seam-bowling acquisition, doesn't have a great IPL record. He highlighted that RCB won't be able to field the England right-arm seamer in the playing XI either.

He opined that the Faf du Plessis-led side would have to choose between Joseph, Ferguson and Reece Topley as their fourth overseas player, considering that Du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green are virtual certainties in the XI.

