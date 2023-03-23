"Bowling used to be RR's strength when Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy was there" - Aakash Chopra expects the franchise to face trouble in IPL 2023 

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra feels that the Rajasthan Royals (RR) will struggle with their bowling unit in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season due to Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy's absence.

The IPL 2022 finalists were among the most potent bowling sides with a lineup comprising - Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Ravichandran Ashwin. Their fifth bowler quota was usually completed by either the inclusion of Kuldeep Sen or by part-time bowlers like Riyan Parag.

Stating that RR's bowling attack has become considerably weak due to injuries, Aakash Chopra said on his YouTube channel:

"Bowling used to be RR's strength when Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy was there. But now with both of them gone, they will have trouble in this department. They have Kuldeep Sen, they have Navdeep Saini, but he has proven to be expensive at times."

Chopra continued:

"So, between Sen, Saini and KM Asif, one of them will always feature in the playing XI. They will have a hard time figuring out the balance between a second overseas pacer and Jason Holder. Holder might not be able to give you 4 overs as well."

Prasidh Krishna has been ruled out of IPL 2023 as he is still recovering from a long-term injury he sustained in September 2022. Obed McCoy, on the other hand, has made his presence felt in the ongoing pre-season camp, but the status of his participation is still unknown.

RR struggled with their third seam bowling option last season as well. Following Nathan Coulter-Nile's injury in the first game itself, the team were forced to switch between Obed McCoy and Kuldeep Sen but struggled immensely with the balance during the process.

"Perhaps the best spin duo in the entire league" - Aakash Chopra on Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin

Among several positives for RR in 2022, Yuzvendra Chahal's Purple Cap win was right up there. He was released by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) after the 2021 season and integrated with the new franchise with ease to get to work.

He piped the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga and Kagiso Rabada to win the cap for the first time in his career.

While he is not in the best of form but is still expected to make a huge impact in the upcoming edition of the tournament. Predicting Ashwin and Chahal to go about their business as usual in the middle overs, Aakash Chopra said:

"You expect the same as last season from Chahal and Ashwin. They are economical and take wickets as well, perhaps the best spin duo in the entire league."

Chopra continued:

"They also have Adam Zampa if they wish for three spinners, but they will have to tinker with the balance. But, if Prasidh Krishna was there then all the boxes would have been ticked."

RR will begin their campaign against a new-look Aiden Markram-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 2 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Will RR's bowling be their weak link in IPL 2023? Let us know what you think.

