"Boys you are all made of Star stuff!!"- Shah Rukh Khan pens a lengthy note to praise KKR after IPL 2024 championship win

Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan showered praise on his team for their extraordinary performance in IPL 2024 as they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final to lift the title. From captain Shreyas Iyer to Director of Strategy Nathan Leamon, Khan praised the squad for their commitment to the team's success.

In his lengthy tweet, Khan wrote that the Kolkata Knight Riders became champions because everyone contributed to the team. He also mentioned mentor Gautam Gambhir's words that if individuals in the squad do not have the same vision, it will result in a divided team.

"GG said if u can’t support a single vision as a team….u are leading to a division in the team. Each player understood that. Young and old. The Trophy is not a testament of having the best players in the team….but a proof of each player being the best for the team. Boys you are all made of Star stuff!! Love you all and don’t let the dancing stop!" Shah Rukh's tweet read.

In the second part of the message, Khan expressed his gratitude to the Kolkata Knight Riders' fans. The team won the IPL title after 10 years, which is why Khan wrote that tough times don't last, tough and happy teams do.

Kolkata Knight Riders react to congratulatory tweet from co-owner Shah Rukh Khan

The tweet posted by Shah Rukh Khan has received more than 1,500 replies already. One of them is from the official X handle of the Kolkata Knight Riders. They picked out a line from the team's anthem and replied to Shah Rukh:

"All the King’s men we rule." (followed by a purple heart and crown emoji)

Shah Rukh Khan concluded his tweet by saying that he expects to see the fans at the Eden Gardens stadium again next year. He also tagged the X profiles of all KKR squad members.

