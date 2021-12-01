"I don't think he is going to get it" - Brad Hogg does not believe Yuzvendra Chahal will fetch a huge amount at the IPL 2022 mega auction 

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg questioned Yuzvendra Chahal's decision to return to the auction pool instead of being retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The leg-spinner reportedly wanted more money, which the Bangalore-based franchise could not allot into their budget.

Chahal, who is the RCB's leading wicket taker, was first roped in by the franchise in 2014 for a base price of ₹10 lakh. He went on to become an important part of the side with his powerplay bowling and ability to control the flow of runs in the middle overs.

Hogg does not believe that the 31-year-old has done himself a favor by opting to be a part of the mega auction. While speaking on his YouTube channel, Hogg said:

"Maxwell has only had one good year, and they have reinvested in him, which is okay. I don't think Chahal wanted to stay with RCB, he was looking for a bit more money in the auction, and I don't think he is going to get it. But, you have got to invest in your Indian fast bowler, when you have got one. One thing they could have done is add Devdutt Padikkal in the uncapped list. Because I think he is going to be a quality player and someone for the future."

RCB opted to retain their skipper Virat Kohli, all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and seamer Mohammad Siraj ahead of the upcoming auction.

If I was the new franchise I would include one capped Indian player and one uncapped: Hogg

Hogg claimed that the new franchises should look to include one capped and uncapped Indian player in their mix ahead of the auction. The two new teams are eligible to make three special picks from the players who were not retained by their former franchises. Hogg added:

"If I was the new franchise I would include one capped Indian player and one uncapped, KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan are capped, Rahul is a quality leader and Kishan is a match-winner. Avesh Khan and Rahul Tripathi would be my picks for the uncapped list. Harshal Patel is an option, but he played for India recently and is not uncapped. Bishnoi is also another option, a really good economy rate, but the wickets column needs improvement."

The new franchises will have a plethora of options to pick from, with several marquee players not being retained ahead of the mega auction.

