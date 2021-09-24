IPL 2021: "When they tie him down, how is he going to respond to that" - Brad Hogg looks forward to Venkatesh Iyer's contests against bowlers 

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg pointed out that things could get a little rough for Venkatesh Iyer once the opposition teams start plotting plans to contain him. The explosive left-handed batsman has enjoyed a good start to his Indian Premier League career with good outings during wins over Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the second leg of the tournament.

Brendon McCullum and Eoin Morgan's aggressive brand of cricket has played to Iyer's strengths. Hence the left-hander has been able to take full advantage of the same.

Hogg noted how Iyer did not change his approach and body language between the two games. He is eager to see Iyer's response once the opposition bowlers start coming in with a plan against the opener. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Hogg said:

"What I like about him is that he is a little fidgety. He has not changed that approach between 2 games. His name has just come on the radar, opposition teams are going ro work him out, they will try not to give him any width and try not to go too short, they will try to cramp him for room by bowling at the top of the off stump. When they tie him down, how is he going to respond to that." Hogg said

KKR have scored 56 and 63 runs respectively in the powerplay phase across both their matches and the bulk of the runs have come from Iyer's willow.

Avesh Khan has really come of age: Brad Hogg

Hogg singled out Avesh Khan and his value to the Delhi Capitals setup at the time. The pacer is second on the list in the leading wicket takers in the 2021 IPL so far. With 14 wickets, he is only three wickets behind Harshal Patel's wicket tally. Hogg added:

"Avesh Khan has jumped ahead of Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma in Delhi Captials setup. He has really come of age and he is given them a lot of depth. If there was one iasue for the Delhi Capitals coming into the tournament this year, it was their Indian quick bowlers. Khan has now come through and it was the hole that the Capitals were trying to fill."

The 2016 U-19 World Cup pacer represented Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier before being roped in by the Delhi Capitals. He missed the chance to close the gap for the purple cap after he went wicketless against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

