"A very smart move by them" - Brad Hogg praises CSK's decision to retain MS Dhoni ahead of IPL 2022 auction 

Brad Hogg termed Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) decision to retain MS Dhoni as a smart one. He feels that Dhoni can play for another season and then the money can be used in the purse for future auctions.

CSK chose to retain Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the mega auction. MS Dhoni, being the second pick, was worth ₹12 Cr. Hogg noted that maybe CSK could have retained either one of Faf du Plessis or Shardul Thakur among the four players. While speaking on his YouTube channel, Hogg said:

"I thought CSK could have retained 2 overseas players, include Faf in the list, or even Thakur. But, looking at the investment there, MS Dhoni will play for like 1 more year and they have got 12 cr left in the following auction. So, a very smart move by CSK. They keep him as a leader for one more year. They can pick up players for a lot cheaper in the next auction. It is a business and longevity decision. They have picked quality and youth for the long term."

The defending champions will hope to retain their title with the 2022 IPL slated to take place in India. Bowling coach Lakshmipati Balaji admitted that the retention list was a tough call and they are sad to see the likes of Faf du Plessis and Dwayne Bravo depart from the franchise.

DC investing in the youth, absolutely liked that: Hogg

Hogg also shed praise on Delhi Capitals over their retention picks. The franchise has decided to retain Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel. Prithvi Shaw and Anrich Nortje ahead of the mega auction in 2022. Hogg added:

"DC is investing in the youth - absolutely liked that. I thought they will go with Avesh Khan as the uncapped player. But they didn't. They went for the match-winners, which is also fine."

Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal urged the league to re-assess its retention policy and the auction system. He feels franchisees who invest in youth players and groom them are not being rewarded

