Brad Hogg reveals his choices of players RCB can retain ahead of IPL mega auction

Former Australian left-arm spinner Brad Hogg has revealed his choices of players Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) can retain ahead of the IPL mega auction. Hogg has named RCB skipper Virat Kohli, pacer Mohammed Siraj, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and opener Devdutt Padikkal as the players RCB can look to retain.

As per the rules laid down by IPL organizers, while each franchise has been allowed to retain four players, the teams will have to follow a combination of either three Indian players and one overseas player or two Indian cricketers and two foreign cricketers.

Asked by a fan on Twitter, which four players he would like RCB to retain ahead of the IPL mega auction, Hogg named the four Indians. Apart from the above mentioned names, South African legend AB de Villiers has also been a vital part of the RCB franchise. On ABD, Hogg wrote:

“I would find out on how long AB de Villiers wants to play to before I make the final decision. Jamieson would be looked out to. Overseas player investment to risky today though.”

— Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) July 12, 2021

Responding to a query from another Twitter user on whether Washington Sundar could also be considered as one of the players RCB can retain, Hogg agreed and stated:

“Contemplating him for his all-round ability in front of Chahal. Maybe a better option as you have a large pool of spinners to choose from in the auction and all-rounders are harder to get. #RCB #IPL.”

Apart from the mega auction, two new franchises are set to join the IPL, adding a fresh twist to the developments.

RCB will look to continue good run in second half of IPL 2021

While RCB are yet to win the IPL, the Kohli-led franchise had an impressive run in the first half of IPL 2021 before the tournament was suspended. RCB played seven matches, winning five and losing two and were third on the points table when the tournament was suspended.

They began IPL 2021 with a two-wicket win off the last ball against defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the tournament opener. They also went on to defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC). RCB’s two losses came against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS).

RCB’s Harshal Patel (17) was the leading wicket-taker in the edition when the tournament was suspended. De Villiers was the leading run-scorer for RCB with 207 runs at a strike rate of 164.28.

