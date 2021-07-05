Twitterati reacts as reports surface that 4 players can be retained ahead of the mega auction before IPL 2022

Before the next edition of the IPL, the BCCI is all set to host a mega auction to reshuffle the squads. Reports have surfaced that franchisees can retain up to four players in their squads before entering the IPL auction process, in a combination of (3 Indian + 1 overseas player) or (2 Indian + 2 overseas players).
Ever since then, IPL fans have taken to Twitter to share their picks and choices of four players the franchises could retain for IPL 2022. Mumbai Indians fans unanimously chose Rohit Sharma, Pollard, and Jasprit Bumrah as their first three picks but were divided while selecting the fourth player.
Fans were confused between choosing Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav as both have been pivotal performers for MI over the past few years. With Hardik Pandya not bowling at full tilt, some users preferred Surya ahead of him. But others preferred junior Pandya's devastating finishing abilities over Yadav's stability in the top order.
CSK fans have mostly chosen Ravindra Jadeja as their favorite pick. The likes of Raina, MS Dhoni, Faf du Plessis, and Ruturaj Gaikwad were the next popular choices. Some of the other franchise fans trolled CSK as they did not have four ready-made options for retention.
The Orange Army will be in a conundrum as they can retain only two from Kane Williamson, David Warner, and Rashid Khan for next season. David Warner has been SRH's best performer in the team's history and also led them to their only IPL title in 2016. Rashi Khan is arguably the best T20 spinner in the world and has performed exceptionally well for the Hyderabad franchise in the last three years.
Kane Williamson is the current skipper and has been a consistent performer for the side whenever he gets a chance. But considering the injury issues for Williamson in recent times, SRH management might opt to use David Warner and Rashid Khan as their two overseas choices.
Here are some of the reactions from fans -
