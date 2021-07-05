Twitterati reacts as reports surface that 4 players can be retained ahead of the mega auction before IPL 2022

Before the next edition of the IPL, the BCCI is all set to host a mega auction to reshuffle the squads. Reports have surfaced that franchisees can retain up to four players in their squads before entering the IPL auction process, in a combination of (3 Indian + 1 overseas player) or (2 Indian + 2 overseas players).

#IPL2022 - Franchises can retain up to 4 players before the mega-auction.. 3 domestic and 1 overseas or 2 domestic and 2 overseas..



Mega auction will be held in Dec of 2021.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 5, 2021

Ever since then, IPL fans have taken to Twitter to share their picks and choices of four players the franchises could retain for IPL 2022. Mumbai Indians fans unanimously chose Rohit Sharma, Pollard, and Jasprit Bumrah as their first three picks but were divided while selecting the fourth player.

Fans were confused between choosing Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav as both have been pivotal performers for MI over the past few years. With Hardik Pandya not bowling at full tilt, some users preferred Surya ahead of him. But others preferred junior Pandya's devastating finishing abilities over Yadav's stability in the top order.

CSK fans have mostly chosen Ravindra Jadeja as their favorite pick. The likes of Raina, MS Dhoni, Faf du Plessis, and Ruturaj Gaikwad were the next popular choices. Some of the other franchise fans trolled CSK as they did not have four ready-made options for retention.

The Orange Army will be in a conundrum as they can retain only two from Kane Williamson, David Warner, and Rashid Khan for next season. David Warner has been SRH's best performer in the team's history and also led them to their only IPL title in 2016. Rashi Khan is arguably the best T20 spinner in the world and has performed exceptionally well for the Hyderabad franchise in the last three years.

Kane Williamson is the current skipper and has been a consistent performer for the side whenever he gets a chance. But considering the injury issues for Williamson in recent times, SRH management might opt to use David Warner and Rashid Khan as their two overseas choices.

Kane & Warner from next IPL sznpic.twitter.com/wlMnwRSQAY — Rocky (@Marshall_140) July 5, 2021

Only 4 players can be retained before #ipl2022 auctions



Le CSK franchise be like: #IPLAuction #CSK pic.twitter.com/Sg8UYbucPe — Kachra Seth (@_KachraSeth) July 5, 2021

Don't Worry Cskians We have Jaddu#ipl2022 pic.twitter.com/ScgDBDFwPA — Lord Shardul Fanatic (@lordshardul07) July 5, 2021

The mega-auction of IPL 2022 will be more intresting than the IPL 2022 season. 😎😂#IPL2022 — Atul Baral 🇳🇵 (@Atul_Baral33) July 5, 2021

#mumbaiindians @mipaltan#IPL2022 - Franchises can retain only 4 players before the mega-auction.



Meanwhile Mumbai Indians who was planning to retain the entire squad pic.twitter.com/QRTLbbhHcQ — Debanshi Biswas (@BiswasDebanshi) July 5, 2021

I don't care who agrees or not!?



If Gautam Adani bid for new IPL franchise then expect

Ambani vs Adani finals.. That's it. #ipl2022 — ClownBro (@panchamrata) July 5, 2021

Mumbai indians should retain

Rohit

Bumrah

SKY

And Pollard



Hardik Is Not Bowling So , SKY Is More Important Than Him .🙂#ipl2022 — Boies Pilled Bell 👨‍⚕ (@Im_Perfect45) July 5, 2021

People underestimating Hardik Pandya just because he's not bowling these days but once he starts bowling he will be an asset to the team both as a batsman and a bowler. So Rohit, Bumrah, Hardik and Pollard are the perfect 4 retention. — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) July 5, 2021

Hopefully #mumbaiindians dominance will come to an end with mega auction allowing only 4 players to be retained.



In my opinion Suryakumar Yadav will be the highest paid Indian if not retained by #MI.#IPL2021 #ipl2022 — Rithvik Shetty (@Shetty10Rithvik) July 5, 2021

Don't know about Warner or Kane, but SRH should retain Kaviya Maran as owner 😍 — Harshit (@CricboyH) July 5, 2021

My retentions..

1) If MSD continues,

- MSD, Jadeja, Sam, Mo

2) If MSD retires,

_ Raina, Jadeja, Sam, Faf

The main thing is if ms continues to play he should be retained, no way we can't risk him in the auction.. New franchise Will look for his fanbase as advantage..@ChennaiIPL — Giri ☆ (@giri7781) July 5, 2021

#IPL2022 - Franchises can retain up to 4 players before the mega-auction, 3 domestic and 1 overseas or 2 domestic and 2 overseas.



Meanwhile Mumbai Indians team who were planning to retain the whole squad be like - @mipaltan#mumbaiindians#IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/rHyfMcWqfg — Ankit Anand (@iamankitanands) July 5, 2021

Delhi Capitals



Most toughest team for retention



Rishab Pant

Shreyas Iyer

Rabada

Shaw



Or 2 RTM for P Shaw/Nortje/Stoinis/S Dhawan/Axar



They have to forgo players. Their cheap buys won't serve any more. Money has to be shelled#Ipl2022 — Chellam Sir 🇮🇳 (@chellam_sirr) July 5, 2021

KKR



A Russ

Gill

Rana

Pat Cummins



1 RTM for DK / Morgan / Narine



KKR need captain material badly. But Morgan/Steve Smith are the best options available #ipl2022 — Chellam Sir 🇮🇳 (@chellam_sirr) July 5, 2021

