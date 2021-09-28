IPL 2021: Brad Hogg singles out Andre Russell for poor body language 

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg noted the importance of body language under pressure and felt Andre Russell set a poor example despite being a senior member. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder looked jaded in the heat on the field on Sunday in their match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and subsequently left the field after suffering an injury while saving a boundary.

The Caribbean all-rounder could have potentially bowled one of the final two overs for the side during the second innings. The responsibility eventually went to Prasidh Krishna and Sunil Narine with the contest going into the final delivery.

Hogg pointed out how Andre Russell was stationed in a crouched position with hands on his knees, which was not a good sign. While speaking on his YouTube channel, Hogg said:

"Andre Russell now, he was feeling the pinch against CSK, the heat was getting to him, he was leaning over at the top the mark with his hands on his knees. When you're feeling under pressure like this, you've still got to look like you have got positive body language."

The extent of Andre Russell's injury is yet to be determined. According to KKR mentor David Hussey, the all-rounder felt something pop while making the boundary save and is suspected to have suffered an injury to his hamstring.

You can't afford to show a team like CSK those faults in the middle of the game: Brad Hogg

Hogg believes that KKR lost momentum in the crunch stage of the match owing to poor body language on the field. He pointed out that it does not take time for poor body language to spread to other players. Hogg added:

"If you're feeling the pinch, call your captain over and have a quick chat and just show the opposition that you look as though you are in control. When Andre Russell crouched over, when one person sort if falters then it just brings and drags everyone down. KKR just lost that momentum in those latter stages just with people feeling the pinch of the pressure and the heat. You can't afford to show a team like CSK those faults in the middle of the game."

KKR suffered their third last-ball defeat to CSK in the IPL and their first loss in the second leg of the IPL. They had made a pressing case for making the playoffs after recording back-to-back wins over Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians.

