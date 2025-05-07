Branches fly off in storm outside Wankhede Stadium during MI vs GT IPL 2025 match [Watch]

The IPL 2025 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans (GT) has seen multiple stoppages due to rain at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Along with the rain, there is a heavy storm and breeze as well in Mumbai.

The effect of the weather conditions could be seen outside the Wankhede Stadium during the game between MI and GT.

As a result of rain with breeze and storm, branches of trees were seen flying and falling off outside the Wankhede Stadium. You can watch the storm's effect in the videos posted on Instagram below -

MI posted a total of 155/8 from 20 overs after being asked to bat first. Rain has interrupted GT's chase quite a few times, and the game is currently paused. GT are at 132/6 from 18 overs, needing 24 more runs to win from the last two overs.

GT are five runs behind the DLS par score. While it continues to rain, the cut-off time for the game to be completed is 12:25 AM IST. Should play not resume, Mumbai will win the game and gain another two points to go to the top of the table.

MI's excellent comeback after poor start to IPL 2025 season

Known to be slow starters, MI did not have a great start to their IPL 2025 campaign. They lost four out of their first five matches and were struggling at the bottom of the table.

However, they have turned things around commendably, making a terrific comeback as they have in the past seasons as well. Before the GT game, they won all of their last six matches to crawl their way into the top four in the standings.

They now have seven wins from 11 games and with 14 points, are among the top contenders to qualify for the playoffs. MI have won the IPL title five times and are among the most successful franchises. They will have an eye on a record sixth title this season.

