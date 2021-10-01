Shubman Gill is just a match away from a big score: Brian Lara 

Former West Indian batting legend Brian Lara feels that Kolkata Knight Riders' Shubman Gill is not far away from putting on an impressive innings for his team. Gill will be in action on Friday when Kolkata take on the Punjab Kings in Dubai.

Unlike his opening partner Venkatesh Iyer, Shubman Gill is yet to make an impact in IPL 2021. The right-handed batsman's highest score of 48 came against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi. Gill will want to convert his starts into notable innings.

Speaking on the Star Sports show Game Plan, Brian Lara pointed out Gill's promising starts, pointing to how his best form isn't too far in the future. Lara wants the Knight Riders to stick with the youngster as his partnership with Iyer is prospering well. He said:

"Shubman Gill is a bit unlucky. If you look at him bat, he is in some form, alright. And I believe he’s just a match away from a big score. I think he gels really well with Iyer and I believe that both of them can come together and make something special. But replacing Shubman Gill now is not something that KKR wants to do."

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

Gill played a crucial knock of 30 in a low-scoring encounter against the Delhi Capitals in Sharjah. However, the 22-year-old threw his wicket away to Kagiso Rabada. KKR, though, still managed to win the game.

Punjab Kings are not playing great cricket at the moment: Brian Lara

KL Rahul. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Brian Lara also touched on the Punjab Kings' performance so far in IPL 2021, claiming they have not played to their potential. Lara mainly lamented the lack of contribution from their batting line-up and said:

"Yeah, I think so, they have the capability. They are not playing great cricket at the moment. Their batting has always been their strength and that has come up very short. Nicholas Pooran and Chris Gayle got out on a couple of opportunities, even their captain and KL Rahul and they missed Mayank Agarwal. So for me, their batting is the one thing that they depended on in the past."

Lara feels the likes of Ravi Bishnoi and Mohammed Shami have been in good form but they need significant totals to bowl to. The Trinidadian added:

Also Read

"They post big totals and try to defend it and if they don’t post big totals, they find it very difficult with the bowling attack that they have. Ravi Bishnoi is performing well and Mohammed Shami, as you know, is a professional and they expect that from him."

The Punjab Kings need a massive lift from their seventh position, having won only four out of 11 games. They have a daunting task against Kolkata, who have won four out of the last five matches between the two sides.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far