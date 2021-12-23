Brian Lara and Dale Steyn to be part of SRH's revamped support staff for IPL 2022

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have announced their coaching staff ahead of the forthcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). The franchise took to their social media accounts on Thursday to reveal their revamped support staff.

Tom Moody, who served as the Director of Cricket for the previous season, replaced Trevor Bayliss as the team's head coach. Notably, Moody has coached the franchise for seven editions in the past. Under his reign, SRH captured their maiden championship trophy in 2016.

Former Australian batter Simon Katich has joined hands with the franchise as their assistant coach. The 46-year-old was the head coach for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the first leg of IPL 2021.

SRH have roped in West Indies batting legend Brian Lara as the team's strategic advisor and batting coach. South Africa's Dale Steyn has been appointed as the new bowling coach of the franchise.

Muttiah Muralidharan, who has been an integral part of SRH's think tank for several years now, has been assigned the role of strategy and spin bowling coach. Ex-India player Hemang Badani will also be a part of the team management as the fielding coach and scout.

The Hyderabad side had an underwhelming run in IPL 2021 as they managed to secure just three wins from their 14 fixtures. They finished at the bottom of the points table.

After their disastrous campaign, SRH seem to have gone back to the drawing board. They have released several big names ahead of the impending IPL mega auction including David Warner, Rashid Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Holder and Manish Pandey.

SRH retentions for IPL 2022

The team's first retention pick was their skipper Kane Williamson (₹14 crore). Apart from the star Kiwi batter, they have retained the young uncapped pair of Abdul Samad (₹4 crore) and Umran Malik (₹4 crore), both of whom hail from Jammu and Kashmir.

According to recent reports, the IPL 2022 auction will be held in Bangalore on Feburaury 12 and 13. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to make an official confirmation regarding the same.

Edited by Parimal