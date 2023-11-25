"Brings out the best in everybody" - Ambati Rayudu on MS Dhoni's leadership

Former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ambati Rayudu recently reserved high praise for MS Dhoni, lauding him for bringing out the best of his players as captain.

Rayudu pointed out how senior batter Ajinkya Rahane's Indian Premier League (IPL) career got a new lease of life during his stint with CSK under Dhoni's leadership. Speaking on The Ranveer Show, he said:

"Have you ever seen him (Ajinkya Rahane) bat like that? The way he has batted this year is tremendous, with the way he has come out and expressed himself. He has always had the talent, but it is how you tap into it. That is where Dhoni bhai, being such a great leader, brings out the best in everybody. Even Stephen Fleming. Apart from MI, I don't think any other franchises do that."

Rahane earned widespread appreciation for his batting exploits in IPL 2023. The right-handed batter mustered 326 runs from 11 innings at a fantastic strike rate of 172.48.

Rayudu highlighted how playing under Dhoni has benefited several Indian and overseas cricketers. He also suggested that there isn't anybody in Indian cricket who can question the seasoned campaigner's decision-making, elaborating:

"He has brought out the best in so many players across formats. He has even brought out the best in many foreign players that have played for CSK. He has it in him. I don't even know how to express it because he is either blessed or he has cultivated it over so many years of playing the sport.

"Many times I wonder why is he doing something which I wouldn't think is appropriate, but end of the day, the results show that he was right. He is right 99.99 percent of the time. I don't think anybody in Indian cricket is in a position to question his decisions now because he has been so successful." he added.

MS Dhoni and Co. had a memorable season, securing their fifth title. The Chennai-based side trumped the Gujarat Titans (GT) in a last-ball thriller to clinch the trophy.

"He is very aggressive from the inside" - Ambati Rayudu on MS Dhoni's anger

Ambati Rayudu further stated that while MS Dhoni appears to be very calm and composed from the outside, he does have a lot of aggression within him. However, he claimed that Dhoni never gets angry when he sees that a player is giving his all, adding:

"He (Dhoni) is very aggressive from the inside; otherwise, you wouldn't be playing the sport for so long and competing for so long. What makes him so good is he never gets angry when somebody is giving their 100 percent and does a mistake. He is not angry just for the sake of it."

Rayudu opined that opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad is the right candidate to captain CSK after Dhoni's retirement, stating:

"I think it should be Ruturaj Gaikwad. But post the Dhoni bhai era, I don't think it will be that much of a difference. I still see him with CSK in some capacity, holding things together. So I am sure it will remain the same."

Rayudu had an underwhelming season with the bat, scoring 158 runs in 12 innings in IPL 2023. He announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket following the edition.