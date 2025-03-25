"Brother, calm down" - Fans roast Shubman Gill for poor DRS call during GT vs PBKS clash of IPL 2025

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill received a lot of flak on social media for a strange Decision Review System (DRS) call during the side's IPL 2025 opening match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday, March 25, in Ahmedabad. GT won the toss and chose to field first.

In the sixth over of the PBKS innings, Shreyas Iyer was hit on the pads off Kagiso Rabada's bowling. The fast bowler went up for an appeal, only for the on-field umpire to signal not out.

Wicketkeeper Jos Buttler suggested that the ball would have gone on to miss the leg stump. However, Gill had already gone for the DRS. The ball tracking showed that Buttler's assumption was right and GT wasted a review.

Many fans trolled Gill for the poor call on X. Here are some of the top reactions:

"Gill brother, Calm down. What kind of Review was that?" one fan questioned.

"Gill just because you are the captain, it doesn't mean you can take your own calls. Butler is saying it's missing. But taking review," wrote a fan.

"why would you take a review when jos buttler your wicketkeeper is himself telling you it’s not in line gill bhai i know you’re desperate for a wicket and it was shreyas iyer on strike but," commented another.

"That was a decision made in haste shubman gill buttler was clearly indicating," chimed in yet another.

"Waara DRS from Shubman Gill even after your wk Telling you that Ball in tailing towards leg," posted a fan.

GT were off to an impressive start with the ball, with Rabada dismissing PBKS opener Prabhsimran Singh for five in the fourth over. Priyansh Arya and Shreyas Iyer steadied the ship for their side, forming a crucial 51-run partnership for the second wicket.

"He is a bowler's captain" - Mohammed Siraj on Shubman Gill's leadership

GT's new recruit Mohammed Siraj praised Shubman Gill's leadership. He stated that the opening batter was a bowler's captain and gave them a lot of freedom.

Siraj made these comments during an interview with RevSportz. Sharing details about his bond with Gill, he remarked:

"Shubman is a very good captain, and he is a bowler’s captain. Whatever the bowlers ask for, he provides. He gives that freedom to the bowlers. Our relationship is good, and whenever Rishabh Pant, Shubman, Axar Patel, and I are together outside, we usually roam around and have dinner together. So, our bonding is very strong. Our Test debut was also together, which makes our connection even better."

Shubman Gill's first season as GT's campaign was a dismal one. The Gujarat-based side managed to win just five out of their 14 outings, finishing eighth in the IPL 2024 points table.

