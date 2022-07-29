[WATCH]: Jasprit Bumrah & Sanjana Ganeshan share throwback video of their US visit

Team India speedster Jasprit Bumrah and his sports broadcaster wife Sanjana Ganeshan made the most of the holidays in Chicago, United States.

The yorker-specialist has shared a throwback post where he can be seen enjoying the vibe in one of the world’s most exotic places.

The clip shows the lighter side of the pacer enjoying quality time with Sanjana, cats, and the beaches, among others.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Bumrah wrote:

“Back home now, but here’s a little Chicago throwback” along with a pizza emoji.

In a separate post, Sanjana Ganeshan shared a click from her visit to New York.

She used the famous song lyrics from the popular Empire State of Mind feat. Alica Keys, “These streets will make you feel brand new, big lights will inspire you.”

She was part of the Sony Sports broadcast team during India's tour of England and accompanies Bumrah in every overseas tournament, covering the Men in Blue.

Bumrah rested for India's tour of West Indies

Jasprit Bumrah is currently enjoying his time off the field after a hectic tour of England. He returned with 15 wickets across formats, with ODI best figures of 6/19 as Team India emerged victorious in white-ball formats.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has rested him from the ongoing tour to West Indies, along with Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami, as part of the workload management heading into the T20 World Cup. He is likely to return for the upcoming Asia Cup, which is slated to take place in the UAE.

The ace bowler has shared a number of posts from his dates with Sanjana:

The couple tied the knot in March last year.

Bumrah has 9.8 million followers on Instagram.

LIVE POLL Q. Should Jasprit Bumrah play India Tour of West Indies? Yes No 0 votes so far