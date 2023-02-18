"But my eyes on Ellyse Perry" - Fans react as RCB appoint Smriti Mandhana as captain ahead of WPL 2023

Smriti Mandhana, the most expensive player in the Women’s Premier League (WPL), has been appointed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain for the inaugural WPL season.

The official announcement was made by former and current RCB men’s captains Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis, respectively, on Saturday, February 18.

Speaking in a video released by RCB, Kohli said:

“Now, it’s time for another No. 18 to lead a very special RCB team in the Women’s Premier League. Yes, we are talking about Smriti Mandhana. Go well Smriti, you will have the support of the best team and the best fans in the world.”

In the same video, du Plessis said:

“I am very confident that our women’s captain has all the attributes to lead RCB. All the very best Smriti Mandhana. See you at the games.”

Meanwhile, RCB Chairman Prathmesh Mishra said:

"Smriti is central to our Play Bold philosophy and cricketing plans. We have handed her the leadership role, and we are confident that Smriti will lead RCB to greater heights."

A couple of fans wanted Australia's Ellyse Perry and England's Heather Knight to lead the team ahead of Mandhana owing to their international experience.

Reacting to the development, Mandhana promised she would give her 100 percent as captain of the franchise. The 26-year-old said:

“I would like to thank RCB management for giving me this amazing opportunity. I am looking forward to receiving all the love and support from you fans who I am told are the best in the world. And I promise you to give my 100 percent to lead RCB to success in WPL.”

So far, she has led India in 11 T20Is, with six wins and five losses under his belt.

RCB squad for WPL 2023

Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh, Sophie Devine, Heather Knight, Megan Schutt, Kanika Ahuja, Erin Burns, Dane Van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Komal Zanzad, Shreyanka Patil, Poonam Khemnar, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Sahana Pawar, and Asha Shobana.

The inaugural WPL will be played at Brabourne Stadium and the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai from March 4-26. The Bengaluru-based will begin their campaign against the Delhi Capitals on March 5.

