"By next year" - Pakistani pacer drops huge statement on being eligible to play IPL in 2026

Pakistani pacer Mohammed Amir has expressed his desire to partake in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The left-arm fast bowler recently revealed he will be eligible to play in India's flagship T20 tournament by next year.

The Pakistani cricketers were banned from India's franchise-based league after the inaugural edition in 2008. However, Amir could participate in the competition after obtaining a British passport. His wife, Narjis, is a United Kingdom (UK) citizen, and he is said to have relocated to the UK in 2020.

Amir said he would be interested in playing the IPL if given a chance. Speaking on the show 'Haarna Mana Hai ', he said (quoted as saying by Indian Express):

"Next year tak meri opportunity ban rahi agar hua to kyu nahi (By next year, I will have the opportunity to play in the IPL and if given the chance then why not). I will play in the IPL."

It is worth mentioning that former Pakistan cricketer Azhar Mahmood also took a similar route as Amir. He took part in the IPL for three seasons between 2012 and 2015 after registering as a British citizen.

Amir last played for Pakistan at the 2024 T20 World Cup after reversing his retirement. However, he once again retired from international cricket in December 2024.

"If Amir plays for RCB, they will win the title" - Ahmad Shahzad feels Mohammed Amir could win IPL trophy for RCB

During the aforementioned show, Pakistani batter Ahmad Shahzad opined that Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) could win a trophy if they picked Mohammed Amir in the squad.

He pointed out that the side has an explosive batting unit but has always lacked firepower in the bowling department. Suggesting that Amir could be a great addition to the RCB side, Shahzad said:

"RCB need a bowler like Amir to fix their bowling woes. They have good batting unit but their problem has always been a problem. If Amir plays for RCB, they will win the title.

Amir played 62 T20Is for Pakistan and picked up 71 wickets at an economy rate of 7.07.

