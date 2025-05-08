CAB honors MS Dhoni with specially designed souvenir after KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 match [In Pictures]

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) honored MS Dhoni with a specially designed souvenir after the IPL 2025 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The game was played at Eden Gardens on Wednesday, May 7.

MS Dhoni was honored by the CAB for his illustrious career and contribution to the game. The specially designed souvenir was handed over to Dhoni by CAB President Snehasish Ganguly after the game.

The souvenir had a list of all international cricket matches hosted by the iconic Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata from 1934 to date. CAB Honorary Secretary Naresh Ojha was also present, along with some other officials, while presenting Dhoni with the souvenir.

CAB posted pictures of the same on Instagram, where MS Dhoni can be seen being presented with the souvenir and posing with all the officials present on the ground after the game.

As far as the game was concerned, CSK beat KKR by two wickets, which has severely dented the hopes of the defending champions to qualify for the playoffs this season.

MS Dhoni-led CSK register third win of IPL 2025 season

MS Dhoni-led CSK registered only their third win of the IPL 2025 season as they beat KKR. Batting first, the home team posted a challenging total of 179/6 on the board.

Notably, CSK had not won a single game chasing 180 or more since the 2019 edition of the league, However, they rewrote history in Kolkata this time around. They lost both their openers, Ayush Mhatre and Devon Conway, for ducks and were reduced to 60/5 at one stage.

Given how disastrous their season has been, it appeared as though it would be another game where CSK would stumble to defeat. But young Dewald Brevis took the attack to the opposition, smashing a quick-fire 52 off just 25 balls, hitting four boundaries and as many sixes at a strike-rate of 208.

He was well supported by Shivam Dube, who scored 45 runs off 40 balls and held one end strong. It was that partnership that changed the course of the game. Dhoni then remained unbeaten on 17 in the end as Chennai overhauled the target in 19.4 overs.

