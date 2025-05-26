CAB President and brother of Sourav Ganguly rescued after boat accident in Puri [Watch]

Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president and brother of former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly, Snehasish Ganguly, was rescued after a boat accident in Puri. He is also a former Bengal cricketer.
Snehasish, along with his wife Arpita, were rescued by local divers and lifeguards after their boat capsized off the Puri coast on Saturday, May 24. According to a report by Cricbuzz, both he and his wife are safe and have returned to Kolkata.
"I thank Lord Jagannath. This is sort of a second life for us. It was a life-threatening accident. Our boat capsized inside the sea and we were saved by the local people and lifeguards," he was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.
Sourav Ganguly's brother also narrated how the accident took place.
"I visit Puri every year - it has been a tradition for the past 31 years. I perform puja at the Jagannath Temple annually. On Saturday, we suddenly decided to go into the sea. I don't know why I chose to do it - it was a last-minute decision. It was around 5:30 in the evening when we boarded the boat along with another couple. There were lifeguards on board. Suddenly, a powerful wave struck the boat, and it capsized instantly, turning [it] upside down.
"We were trapped beneath the capsized boat, inside the water. Before we could even realize what had happened, another wave struck, and the boat flipped upright. That gave us a chance to wriggle free from the trapped situation. Around that time, some lifeguards also reached and rescued us. I can't express the relief - I just thank Lord Jagannath," he added.
Watch the video of the incident posted by PTI on X (Twitter) below:
While Sourav Ganguly was hopeful, the IPL 2025 final has been shifted to Ahmedabad
Meanwhile, Sourav Ganguly was hopeful that Kolkata would host the IPL 2025 final. The final was originally scheduled to be held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on May 25.
However, the league was temporarily suspended for a week, which led to a restructuring of the fixture list and venues. Sourav Ganguly was previously hopeful of Kolkata hosting the final due to the strong relationship between the CAB and BCCI.
"Eto sohoje sore jawa jay? (Is it that easy to shift the final). It's Eden's playoffs, and I'm sure everything will be sorted. I'm very hopeful. Protest doesn't help much. BCCI has a very good relationship with the Cricket Association of Bengal," he had said (via First Post).
However, the final was eventually shifted out of Kolkata when the revised schedule came out. It will now be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3.
