Cake facials galore as RCB team celebrates Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik's birthday ahead of IPL 2025 final [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Rajat Patidar and the team's mentor and batting coach Dinesh Karthik celebrated their birthdays on Sunday, June 1, amid the ongoing IPL 2025 season. Notably, RCB became the first team to qualify for the final this season.

Ahead of the big final, the team celebrated the birthdays of the two members. It was an absolute cake facial-fest during the celebration. There were three cakes in total as both Patidar and Karthik cut them in the presence of the entire team, coaches, and supporting staff, who even sang the 'Happy Birthday' song for the two, followed by claps and cheers.

After the cake cutting, both Patidar and Karthik's faces were smeared with cake by their teammates, giving them cake facials. Additionally, Jitesh Sharma and few other members of the support staff were also given cake facials as everyone appeared to be enjoying themselves ahead of the big game.

Watch the moments from the celebration in a video posted by RCB on Instagram below -

Can Rajat Patidar lead RCB to their maiden IPL title?

Rajat Patidar was named as RCB's skipper ahead of the start of the IPL 2025 season. He has done a fabulous job in his maiden season as captain, not just taking the team to the playoffs but also to the finals.

RCB finished second on the table with nine wins and 19 points in the league stage. They thrashed Punjab Kings (PBKS) by eight wickets in Qualifier 1 to enter the final. Notably, this is the fourth time that RCB play the IPL final, having previously played the summit clash in 2009, 2011, and 2016.

However, they fell short on all three occasions and are yet to lift the IPL title. While Patidar did not lead in a couple of games, playing as an impact player due to an injury, he has been phenomenal as a leader in his very first season.

RCB will now be up against PBKS once again in the final on Tuesday, June 3, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Rajat Patidar has the golden opportunity to lead RCB to their maiden IPL title and become the first captain to win the trophy for the franchise (men's team) in their history.

