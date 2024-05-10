"Calculator days for RCB is back"- Top 10 funny memes as RCB beat PBKS and remain alive in IPL 2024 playoff race

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) comfortably by 60 runs in the 58th match of IPL 2024 on Thursday, May 9. Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala hosted the clash. Courtesy of the victory, RCB kept their playoff hopes alive. Meanwhile, PBKS became the second team after Mumbai Indians (MI) to get eliminated from the race.

After being asked to bat first, Virat Kohli (92), Rajat Patidar (55), and Cameron Green (46) played well to power RCB to a massive score of 241/7 in 20 overs. Harshal Patel bowled well for the hosts, picking up three wickets in his 4-over spell.

In reply, Rilee Rossouw (61) hit a blistering half-century and provided a decent platform for PBKS in the steep chase. His departure in the ninth over proved to be a turning point as the Kings lost their way after that. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals and eventually got bundled out for 181 in 17 overs.

Fans on social media enjoyed the high-scoring IPL 2024 match between RCB and PBKS on Thursday night. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms like X and Instagram.

"We will come back stronger by learning from the mistakes"- PBKS captain Sam Curran after loss vs RCB in IPL 2024

After the conclusion of the match, PBKS skipper Sam Curran reflected on the dismal loss, saying:

"It's frustrating. A lot of positive signs throughout the tournament but I am gutted with the defeat. I guess we knew what's going to be around and we know what's the best side of the tournament. We will come back stronger by learning from the mistakes."

On PBKS' mixed IPL 2024 campaign, Curran added:

"I enjoyed leading the great bunch of guys and we will try to finish on a high by winning the next two matches. We apologise to the fans but we will keep fighting . We had a lot of highs by chasing a record score but lost too many tight matches. There is a lot of disappointment inside me now."

GT will square off against CSK in the next match of IPL 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, May 9.

