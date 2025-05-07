"Calculator ni zarurat nahi pade" - Gujarat Titans' comment on content creator's post goes viral after MI vs GT IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Content creators Chaitali Shah and Harshil Vasani shared a funny reel ahead of the recently concluded IPL 2025 match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI). Gujarat secured a thrilling three-wicket victory (DLS method) over Mumbai in a nail-biting finish at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on Tuesday, May 6.
The aforementioned reel was about a couple where the husband seemed excited and nervous about Gujarat's encounter with Mumbai. Dressed in a GT jersey, the guy was also seen calculating how the result of the game would affect the Shubman Gill-led side's points table standing.
Commenting on the post, GT asked the fan not to worry and assured him that the fans wouldn't have to use calculators for any qualification scenarios. The comment had garnered 1972 likes at the time of writing.
The franchise wrote:
"Chinta nahi karo. Calculator ni zarurat nahi pade [Don't worry. Calculator won't be needed]."
You can watch the reel below:
The rain-hit match between Gujarat and Mumbai proved to be an exhilarating affair. Gujarat chased down the revised 147-run target (19 overs) on the last ball to end Mumbai's six-match winning streak.
"It is difficult to bat with the game being stop-start" - Shubman Gill on GT's run chase getting difficult due to multiple rain breaks
MI came out with a renewed spirit following a rain interruption, with Jasprit Bumrah removing Shubman Gill and Shahrukh Khan in quick succession and Trent Boult sending back Sherfane Rutherford.
Rashid Khan fell to Ashwani Kumar, and Gujarat were five runs behind the DLS score when rain stopped play again after 18 overs. However, Gerald Coetzee and Rahul Tewatia helped Gujarat end up with a victory in the closely fought contest.
Speaking about the impact of the rain interruptions on his team's run chase, Gujarat skipper Gill said in the post-match presentation:
"There was a bit of chaos when we batted after the game but good to have a W after the match. The game plans were different, there was wind and rain in the first four five overs and once the powerplay was over, we planned to play our normal game. But it is difficult to bat with the game being stop start. It was a bit difficult thinking of batting in normal way with so many breaks but we decided to rotate strike. We though of it like frustrating test match session that didn't go our way but the universe helped us."
Gill was adjudged the Player of the Match for his 43-run knock off 46 balls. Following the crucial win, GT are now placed at the top of the IPL 2025 points table. They have eight wins to their name in 11 games at this stage.
