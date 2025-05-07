"Calculator ni zarurat nahi pade" - Gujarat Titans' comment on content creator's post goes viral after MI vs GT IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Content creators Chaitali Shah and Harshil Vasani shared a funny reel ahead of the recently concluded IPL 2025 match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI). Gujarat secured a thrilling three-wicket victory (DLS method) over Mumbai in a nail-biting finish at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on Tuesday, May 6.

Ad

The aforementioned reel was about a couple where the husband seemed excited and nervous about Gujarat's encounter with Mumbai. Dressed in a GT jersey, the guy was also seen calculating how the result of the game would affect the Shubman Gill-led side's points table standing.

Commenting on the post, GT asked the fan not to worry and assured him that the fans wouldn't have to use calculators for any qualification scenarios. The comment had garnered 1972 likes at the time of writing.

Ad

Trending

The franchise wrote:

"Chinta nahi karo. Calculator ni zarurat nahi pade [Don't worry. Calculator won't be needed]."

Screenshot of GT's comment.

You can watch the reel below:

Ad

Ad

The rain-hit match between Gujarat and Mumbai proved to be an exhilarating affair. Gujarat chased down the revised 147-run target (19 overs) on the last ball to end Mumbai's six-match winning streak.

"It is difficult to bat with the game being stop-start" - Shubman Gill on GT's run chase getting difficult due to multiple rain breaks

MI came out with a renewed spirit following a rain interruption, with Jasprit Bumrah removing Shubman Gill and Shahrukh Khan in quick succession and Trent Boult sending back Sherfane Rutherford.

Ad

Rashid Khan fell to Ashwani Kumar, and Gujarat were five runs behind the DLS score when rain stopped play again after 18 overs. However, Gerald Coetzee and Rahul Tewatia helped Gujarat end up with a victory in the closely fought contest.

Speaking about the impact of the rain interruptions on his team's run chase, Gujarat skipper Gill said in the post-match presentation:

"There was a bit of chaos when we batted after the game but good to have a W after the match. The game plans were different, there was wind and rain in the first four five overs and once the powerplay was over, we planned to play our normal game. But it is difficult to bat with the game being stop start. It was a bit difficult thinking of batting in normal way with so many breaks but we decided to rotate strike. We though of it like frustrating test match session that didn't go our way but the universe helped us."

Gill was adjudged the Player of the Match for his 43-run knock off 46 balls. Following the crucial win, GT are now placed at the top of the IPL 2025 points table. They have eight wins to their name in 11 games at this stage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More