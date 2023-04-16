"Call the ambulance, but not for me"- Fans erupt after Venkatesh Iyer hits a blistering century against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023

Venkatesh Iyer's spectacular century helped the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) reach 185/6 in the first innings of the IPL 2023 match against Mumbai Indians (MI). The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is the host of this exciting clash.

MI captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest. KKR lost N Jagadeesan cheaply for a five-ball duck in the second over. Venkatesh Iyer came in at one down and quickly turned around their fortunes. He played aggressively from the onset and injected momentum into the KKR innings.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Nitish Rana failed at the other end and departed after playing sedate knocks. Shardul Thakur and Rinku Singh then kept Venkatesh Iyer company as he went berserk at the other end. The lanky southpaw reached his century in 49 balls.

He fell soon after reaching the milestone, though, while trying to score briskly. Andre Russell (21* off 11 balls) then provided the finishing touches to take KKR to 185/6.

Fans were highly impressed with Venkatesh Iyer's blistering one-man showing against the Mumbai Indians. They hailed him through their reactions on Twitter.

Here are some of the best reactions:

"I am really particular about is going out there and playing for the team"- Venkatesh Iyer after his century against MI

Speaking at the mid-innings break, KKR batting all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer revealed that the team's needs are always of primary importance to him. He opened up that it was special to perform well in Mumbai and stated that the job was only half done. Iyer said:

"Feels great. Coming to Mumbai and playing this game is always special. From the team's perspective is only half done but I'm sure that the bowlers will go out there and get the job done. One thing I am really particular about is going out there and playing for the team. I'm not thinking about what's going to happen in the 16th over in the 6th over."

On the nature of the Wankhede pitch in the first innings, he said:

"It was clearly evident that the cutters are holding a lot and slower ones are effective. We have an amazing trio of spinners and we will look to exploit the conditions. If we get a few wickets in the powerplay and put pressure on the middle order, it will be good for us."

He added:

"I just want to go out there and do what has been told to me. Abhishek Nayyar has been working a lot on me not just on my batting but on my personality as well."

Do you think KKR can defend the target? Sound off in the comments section.

