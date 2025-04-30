"Call the ambulance, but not for me" - Fans hail Sam Curran for his stunning 88-run knock in CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 match 

Fans lauded Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Sam Curran for producing his career-best IPL knock on Wednesday, April 30. Curran smashed 88 off 47 to help the side post a strong total against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

PBKS' decision to bowl first initially went in their favor as they secured two early breakthroughs. However, Ravindra Jadeja (17) ensured CSK had a fine powerplay, scoring around 50 runs, despite getting dismissed in the sixth over.

At this point, Curran started to show signs of returning to form with his strokeplay and ability to pierce the gaps. Meanwhile, Dewald Brevis fed off the Englishman's confidence to steer the side at a quick rate as well.

The pair built a 78-run stand to put CSK in the driver's seat, before Brevis (32) was dismissed. However, Curran unleashed his aggressive mindset against youngster Suryansh Shedge, clobbering him for 26 runs in the 16th over.

The 18th over saw Marco Jansen getting rid of Curran, as the southpaw missed his century by 12 runs. Thereafter, CSK settled for a 190-run total in their designated 20 overs.

Fans took note of Sam Curran's 'phone call gesture' while celebrating his fifty, likely aimed at Punjab for not retaining him ahead of the auction. One of them said:

"Call the ambulance, but not for me. Sam Curran has the highest individual score by a CSK player in IPL 2025."

Here are the other reactions:

"I know Sam Curran’s bowling isn’t looking great at the moment, but we should surely retain him for the next season. He’s one guy who gives his 100% commitment to the team (very rare with England players), is a good fielder and a very very handy batter as well. Won’t get anyone of this quantity at this price," a user wrote.

"Punjab Kings deserve this smacking from Sam Curran for not even bidding on him when he was their biggest match winner in last few years!!" another noted.

"Awesome inns by Curran. He has his limitations but cannot deny the fact that he has the DAWG in him," a user posted.

Sam Curran's dismissal eventually led to Yuzvendra Chahal's hattrick in CSK vs PBKS game

After Sam Curran was dismissed in the 18th over, Yuzvendra Chahal was brought into the attack in the penultimate over by Shreyas Iyer.

After getting hit for a six on his first ball by MS Dhoni (11), the skillful spinner delivered a widish ball to make the CSK captain caught at long-off. The last three balls of the over saw Chahal dismiss Deepak Hooda (2), Anshul Kamboj (0), and Noor Ahmad (0), resulting in a hat-trick. The 34-year-old finished with figures of 4/32 off three overs.

Interestingly, it was Chahal's second hat-trick, with the first one coming against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022.

About the author Tejas Rathi Tejas is a Sports journalist and editor who has a special focus on Cricket and MMA at Sportskeeda. A former district-level cricketer, he has a work experience of more than 4 years and engages in ethical and accurate reporting by relying on trusted outlets and staying away from speculative publications for the benefit of his audience.



A Master's degree holder in Engineering, Tejas began his journey as a sports fan after watching a live match on television in his childhood. His favorite Sports athlete is Yuvraj Singh due to the superstar allrounder's match-winning performances, and his contributions in 2011 World Cup left a lasting impact on him.



Tejas, who has plied his trade at reputed organizations like CricTracker, One Cricket, and Sports Tiger in the past, feels his Cricket articles being viral in India and Bangladesh are a highlight of his professional life so far.



In his free time, he likes to listen to music, and indulges the adventurer within himself by travelling to new locations. Know More