"Came to bat agaisnt Lord Deshpande, worst mistake of my life: Russell" - Top 10 funny memes after 1st innings of CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 clash

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) posted a total of 137/9 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) while batting first in the 22nd match of IPL 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday, April 8.

After being asked to bat first, KKR got off to a poor start as their opener Phil Salt got out on the very first delivery of the match. Sunil Narine (27) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (24) then played well to take the visiting team to 56/1 at the end of the powerplay.

Things went south for KKR after that as Ravindra Jadeja came into the attack and spun a web around the batters. He picked up three wickets for just 18 runs in his four-over spell and derailed Kolkata's innings. Skipper Shreyas Iyer played a sedate knock of 34 (32) before departing in the final over without finishing the innings even after getting set.

Tushar Deshpande (3/33) and Mustafizur Rahman (2/22) complemented Jadeja well in the CSK bowling department and helped their side restrict KKR to a low total in the end.

Fans enjoyed the first innings of the 22nd match of IPL 2024 between KKR and CSK on Monday night. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes:

"There was slow turn"- CSK spinner Ravindra Jadeja after his magnificent spell in the IPL 2024 clash against KKR

At the mid-innings break veteran CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja reflected on his team's bowling performance, saying:

"Mustafizur has been very good, very effective on this wicket and that slower one's was simply unplayable as the batters failed to read it throughout, amazing. I think, you never know with the dew, if it doesn't come and there's totally different."

"Not much dew and hopefully we can chase it easily. There was slow turn, after pitching on the surface, the ball wasn't coming at all and it comes difficult. (About his 100 catches in IPL) I don't count catches (smiles). If we play normal cricket, we should be able to get the job done," Jadeja continued.

