"Can we ask for the Kohinoor back now?"- Fans erupt as Sam Curran becomes the most expensive player in IPL history

England all-rounder Sam Curran became the costliest player in the history of the IPL, as he has been snapped up by the Punjab Kings (PBKS) for a whopping INR 18.5 crores in the IPL 2023 auction.

Quite a few teams were interested in Curran's services, like the Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Chennai Super Kings. However, he has been reunited with the Punjab-based franchise and will really bolster the lower-order of the PBKS team that looked a bit top-heavy last season.

Fans were thrilled to see Sam Curran becoming the most expensive player so far and here are some of the reactions:

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra The historic moment when Sam Curran became the most expensive player in the IPL. The historic moment when Sam Curran became the most expensive player in the IPL. https://t.co/j1prGR1QNQ

England's Barmy Army @TheBarmyArmy



Merry Christmas Sam Curran becomes the most expensive player in IPL history at £1.95million 🤯Merry Christmas Sam Curran becomes the most expensive player in IPL history at £1.95million 🤯Merry Christmas 🎄 https://t.co/3AebhK0br3

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Sam Curran after the IPL bidding: Sam Curran after the IPL bidding: https://t.co/JTH1uuoUqP

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Trio of Punjab Kings in IPL:



•Kagiso Rabada.

•Arshdeep Singh.

•Sam Curran.



What a fast bowling trio!! Trio of Punjab Kings in IPL:•Kagiso Rabada.•Arshdeep Singh.•Sam Curran.What a fast bowling trio!!

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Sam Curran, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook together got 48 crores. Sam Curran, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook together got 48 crores.

Alexandra Hartley @AlexHartley93 Harry Brook Vs Sam Curran: Harry Brook Vs Sam Curran: https://t.co/smvCbTEmTC

Manya @CSKian716 Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Sam Curran sold to Punjab Kings for 18.50 crore. Sam Curran sold to Punjab Kings for 18.50 crore. 18.5 is the number of the year for all the cricket fans. First Kohli, now Curran. twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… 18.5 is the number of the year for all the cricket fans. First Kohli, now Curran. twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

Sam Curran has had great memories with Punjab Kings

Curran made his IPL debut with the Kings XI Punjab (now known as Punjab Kings) and became an overnight sensation after his maiden IPL hat-trick. He then gradually showed that he also had the ability to use the long handle and the versatility to bat anywhere in the order.

He then went to the Chennai Super Kings and won an IPL title with them. Unfortunately, he had to pull out of the auction last year, but the all-rounder will be ecstatic with the amount that he has fetched on Friday's auction in Kochi.

The young all-rounder is likely to slot in the lower middle order. Punjab already have the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone in the top order. But now they look even more threatening with Curran with the lower-order hitting and the likes of Arshdeep Singh and Kagiso Rabada with the ball.

It will be interesting to see whether they have found the recipe to finally end their trophy drought.

Current PBKS squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran

Get IPL 2023 Auction Live Updates on Sportskeeda. Follow us for all the latest IPL Updates & News

Poll : 0 votes