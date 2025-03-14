"Can they change that in Shreyas Iyer's captaincy?" - Aakash Chopra on Punjab Kings' potential challenges in IPL 2025

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that the Punjab Kings' (PBKS) biggest challenge in IPL 2025 will be to figure out a way to qualify for the playoffs. He wondered whether the inclusion of Shreyas Iyer as skipper would help them achieve that objective.

PBKS finished ninth in IPL 2024, winning just five of their 14 league games. They spent a whopping ₹26.75 crore to acquire Shreyas at the IPL 2025 auction last November and subsequently named him their captain for the upcoming season.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener questioned whether Shreyas would be able to help the Punjab Kings qualify for the playoffs in IPL 2025.

"The first thing is that they have assembled a good squad, but will they perform? There is some problem with that. The squad is never that bad and they play a very entertaining brand of cricket as well, lose continuously at the start, begin winning continuously in the end, and then they just fall short," he said (8:35).

Trending

"After winning a lot of hearts, their hearts break in the end for sure. So can they change that in Shreyas Iyer's captaincy? It's a big challenge. The other thing is the belief. If you start well, you get on a roll. However, what will they do if they don't get a good start and go on a losing streak? That is a question they will have to answer," Chopra added.

The Punjab Kings have reached the knockouts just twice in 17 editions of the Indian Premier League. They reached the semi-finals in 2008, the inaugural season, and finished as the runners-up in the 2014 edition of the prestigious league, losing to the Kolkata Knight Riders in the final (KKR).

"Shreyas Iyer is your rockstar Indian batter, but who apart from him?" - Aakash Chopra on the Punjab Kings' batting weakness ahead of IPL 2025

Shreyas Iyer will likely bat at No. 3 or No. 4 for the Punjab Kings in IPL 2025. [P/C: iplt20.com]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that the Punjab Kings do not have too many prominent Indian batters apart from Shreyas Iyer in their IPL 2025 squad.

"The Indian batting department seems slightly weak to me. When I try to make their XI, one option is to open with both uncapped Indians - not a great idea. Shreyas Iyer is your rockstar Indian batter, but who apart from him? Only Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh are seen," he said (9:15).

While observing that Shashank Singh has impressed in just one IPL season, the cricketer-turned-commentator added that Nehal Wadhera has yet to prove himself and Prabhsimran Singh isn't consistent.

"Shashank Singh is outstanding, but one great season. We don't know anything apart from that. Nehal Wadhera is good, but still slightly unproven. Prabhsimran Singh blows hot, blows cold. Then Priyansh Arya. I see a slight lack of depth in the Indian batting department, and that is a challenge," Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra noted that PBKS also do not have too many spin-bowling options to partner Yuzvendra Chahal. While acknowledging that Harpreet Brar has bowled a few potent spells in the IPL, he added that the left-arm spinner is not a four-over bank.

