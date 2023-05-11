Can Gujarat Titans still be eliminated from IPL 2023 playoffs race?

Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) are sitting comfortably at the top of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) points table with 16 points from 11 matches and are on course to make it to the playoffs yet again.

However, there is a remote yet distinct possibility that the Hardik Pandya-led side may find themselves out of the top four if they let their foot off the pedal in this incredibly competitive season, where nothing has been set in stone yet.

Despite their impressive points tally for the season, GT are yet to confirm their playoff berth. They need one more win out of their remaining three matches to mathematically secure their position in the top four. Their playoff position comes under threat if they proceed to lose all of their matches.

GT could lose out their IPL playoff spot due to net run rate

The 2023 IPL will go down in history books for being one of the most competitive editions to date. With a plethora of teams still in contention to make it to the playoffs, the net run rate scenario could prove to be the deciding factor in the end.

If the defending champions lose all of their remaining three matches to the Mumbai Indians (MI), SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), they will finish with their current tally of 16 points and their net run rate could take a hit as well.

Now, if the other teams in the top four at the moment notch a string of victories, that will push GT down the table. If the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) win their remaining matches, they will finish with 19 and 17 points, respectively. On the other hand, if MI win two of their last three matches, they will end up with 16 points.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are the only team with a positive net run rate among teams that are outside of the top four. If they win their last three matches against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), RCB, and the Punjab Kings (PBKS), they will also end with 16 points and could potentially push GT out of the top four on the basis of net run rate.

Will GT commit a faux pas and miss out on the IPL 2023 playoffs? Let us know what you think.

