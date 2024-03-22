Can IPL 2024 be watched for free on JioCinema?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 begins with a high-profile clash between defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, March 22. The match will be preceded by an opening ceremony, featuring performances from Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, singer Sonu Nigam and legendary music composer AR Rahman.

Speaking of the IPL 2024 opener, Chennai Super Kings will be led by a new captain in Ruturaj Gaikwad, who takes over from the legendary MS Dhoni. You can watch all the action in the CSK vs RCB clash for free on the JioCinema app as well as the website.

Under Dhoni, CSK lifted the IPL title for a record-equalling fifth time last year. They beat Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final by five wickets [DLS method] in a last-ball finish at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

RCB will be under greater pressure to deliver the goods after the women's team recently lifted the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 by beating Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final by eight wickets. Bengaluru had failed to make the playoffs in IPL 2023.

How to watch IPL 2024 for free?

All the matches of the Indian Premier League 2024 can be watched for free on the JioCinema app as well as on the website. A post on JioCinema's official X handle stated that fans can watch IPL 2024 games for free on 'any mobile, computer or smart TV, across Jio, Airtel, Vi and BSNL'.

The live telecast of the Indian Premier League 2024 matches will be available on Star Sports network channels in India. However, fans need to have a Star Sports subscription to watch the matches.

IPL 2024: Schedule of 21 matches has been announced so far

Only the schedule for the first 21 matches of IPL 2024 (March 22 to April 7) has been announced so far. The full schedule of the T20 league is likely to be announced soon now that the dates of the general elections have been confirmed.

There were some speculations that the second half of the tournament might be moved to the UAE once again due to the Lok Sabha elections in India. However, the BCCI has confirmed that the full edition will be hosted in India itself.

Looking at the schedule announced so far, the CSK-RCB opener will be followed by two double-headers. Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in Chandigarh in the day game on Saturday, March 23, while Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the evening match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

On Sunday, March 24, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will meet Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the day game in Jaipur, while Gujarat Titans will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in Ahmedabad in the evening.