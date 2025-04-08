Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh said that he had never been more motivated to score runs than now, with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) using him as an Impact Sub in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. He has been used just as a batter by the franchise in this tournament.

The 33-year-old blazed his way to 81 runs in 48 balls in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday. Marsh stated that being the Impact Sub helped him go back to the dressing room once his batting stint was done and enjoy the game.

"I have never been more motivated to score runs, I can just go sit on my backside and enjoy," Marsh said at the mid-innings break of the match on Tuesday Via ESPN Cricinfo.

Marsh said that he was preparing as well as he could for every game so that he could go out and have fun while batting. He also feels he has formed a good bond with his South African opening partner Aiden Markram. Marsh said:

"I'm just trying to prepare as well as I can for every game so I can walk out to the middle and have fun. Got a lot of trust in the players behind me to go out there and go hard. I have formed a beautiful relationship with him [Markram]. Played a lot against him for South Africa, but we've formed a good bond. We were just trying to play good strong cricket shots."

Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran take LSG to 238 for 3 versus KKR

Put in to bat by KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane, Marsh and Markram gave LSG the ideal start, putting on 99 runs for the first wicket. The stand was broken by Harshit Rana, who removed the latter for a 28-ball 47.

Marsh was joined by Nicholas Pooran and the duo continued to punish the KKR bowling to all corners of the Eden Gardens. The pair put on 71 runs for the second wicket before the Australian was caught by Rinku Singh off Andre Russell's bowling for 81 in the 16th over of the innings.

Marsh stated that LSG were 'blessed' to have Pooran on their side.

"I think any good batsman will say it's doing a bit out there. But no, to be honest after the first few overs I thought maybe 180-190 would be par but as the ball got older it started to come on nicer and we're blessed to have Nicky Pooran on our side," Marsh said.

LSG finished their 20 overs with a score of 238 for 3, their second-highest first-innings score in their IPL history.

