"Can be the next big thing for India" - Twitterati react as Riyan Parag slams his second century in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022

Assam batter Riyan Parag showcased impressive form during his team's Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 fixture against Sikkim on Thursday, November 17, slamming a fine century.

The right-handed batter scored 128 runs off 93 balls in the encounter before being dismissed by Sumit Singh. Notably, Parag now has two hundreds to his name in the ongoing domestic competition.

The talented youngster started off his campaign on a stellar note with a brilliant 117-run knock against Rajasthan in his team's opening contest.

A number of fans took to social media to laud Parag for his batting exploits in the 50-over tournament. Here are some of the reactions:

Nitish @CricNitish45 Riyan Parag in this Vijay Hazare Trophy so far - 117(84), 14(19), 32(59), 128(93).

Arnab Basu. @ArnabBasu21 It's time we get to see the likes of Tilak Verma, Rinku Singh and Riyan Parag in the India A 50 overs Team middle order.

Shaiban Mukadam @mukadam_shaiban @rajasthanroyals Riyan Parag ko no 4 pe batting karna chahiye T20 me.

@ @yogi_jahangir @ParagRiyan You are a wonderful prospect. Keep working hard because there is always room for improvement. All the best.

Abhishek Ojha @vicharabhio Arjun Tendulkar & Riyan Parag's development should be monitored with utmost care as they both have the skill set to balance the composition of Team India.

Rockstar MK @RockstarMK11



Rockstar MK @RockstarMK11 One more century for @ParagRiyan in Vijay Hazare Trophy What a year this has been for him so far

Gitartha Kalita @gitartha_k Another day another 100 for Riyan Parag

Parag has mustered 291 runs from his four appearances so far in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 at a fantastic average of 72.75. The 21-year-old was also the leading run-getter for Assam in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 earlier this year, amassing 253 runs from seven matches.

Rajasthan Royals retain Riyan Parag ahead of IPL 2023 mini-auction

Riyan Parag has been a part of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) side in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2019. The batting all-rounder was retained by the inaugural champions prior to the impending mini-auction.

The Rajasthan-based franchise retained a total of 16 players and released seven players ahead of the event. RR will go into the auction with a remaining purse of ₹13.2 crore.

The IPL 2023 mini-auction will take place in Kochi on December 23.

It is worth mentioning that Parag had an underwhelming run in this year's cash-rich league. He finished with 183 runs from 17 matches at an average of 16.63. He did, however, receive widespread appreciation for his gutsy unbeaten knock of 56 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in one of the league matches.

