“Can’t use the excuse time and again” - Former cricketer blasts Rajat Patidar and Co. after RCB vs DC IPL 2025 match

Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull slammed Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) batting approach during the six-wicket loss to the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The Rajat Patidar-led side could only post 163-7 on the board after cruising at 53-0 after three overs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday, April 10.

RCB endured a similar loss in their first home game of the season against the Gujarat Titans (GT). Their largely dominant start to the campaign has been undermined by their twin home defeats, with batting collapses being a common factor.

The three-time finalists have often lost wickets in clusters while trying to go hard, and have had to settle for a below-par total. With the venue already far more ideal for chasing than defending, oppositions have been able to survive tough periods and scale the target.

Simon Doull opined that batting collapses cannot be justified as a part of the batting template, especially when teams can avoid them by assessing the conditions better and taking their time.

"The batting showed that they did not quite assess it well enough. Looking at the partnership at the back end, you say, would 185 have been enough? It puts more pressure when you are 64-4. Sides want 220, 230, or 240, Hyderabad have been guilty of it. Going so hard, when the surface is only 190 or 200," Doull said on Cricbuzz (1:15).

"You cannot use the excuse time and time again that, 'That's the way we want to play'. These guys are getting paid a lot of money, they are professional sportsmen. You have to play the situation of the game, rather than saying, 'That is the way I want to play'. I'm sorry, but that does not wash with me, and it should not wash with a coach or the management system either," he added. (1:50)

RCB's batting unit crumbled after the early Phil Salt onslaught in the powerplay. The DC wrist spin duo of Vipraj Nigam and Kuldeep Yadav tied down the middle overs completely, giving RCB no room to flourish. Tim David's unbeaten cameo of 37 runs from 20 deliveries helped RCB get past the 160-run mark, but it did not prove to be enough.

"We lacked in assessing the situation and condition" - RCB captain Rajat Patidar laments lack of application against DC in IPL 2025

RCB bowlers kept their side in the contest by inducing an early collapse to reduce DC to 30-3 in the fifth over. The visitors' run chase was compromised after Axar Patel was dismissed in the ninth over with just 58 on the board. But KL Rahul stepped up during a time of crisis, and played with a set blueprint to steer his side over the line with 13 balls to spare.

"I think it is the way we saw the wicket. It turned out to be different. We saw it as a good batting wicket. We did not bat well. We batters are in a good frame of mind. But we lacked in assessing the situation and condition. From 84/1 to 90/4 is not on," Patidar said during the post-match presentation.

RCB are next scheduled to face the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, April 13.

