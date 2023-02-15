"Can't wait for them to appoint Anushka Sharma as bowling coach" - Top 10 funny memes as RCB appoints Indian tennis star Sania Mirza as a mentor 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have appointed Indian tennis superstar Sania Mirza as the mentor for their team in the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

The BCCI recently conducted an auction for the league in Mumbai, where RCB assembled a strong team. They also made the most expensive purchase at the event by signing Indian star batter Smriti Mandhana for a hefty sum of ₹3.40 crore.

The WPL will commence on March 4, with the curtain raiser between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants taking place at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. The Royal Challengers will begin their campaign on March 5 against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium in the second match of the competition.

Ahead of the tournament, the Bangalore franchise made a massive announcement by naming Sania Mirza as the mentor for their Women's team on Wednesday (February 15).

Fans expressed mixed reactions to the development. Some appreciated RCB's move, while others were skeptical about how a tennis player would mentor a cricket team. Fans conveyed such sentiments in the form of hilarious memes.

Here are some of the best reactions:

"I was a little surprised" - Sania Mirza reacts to being named RCB mentor

Speaking after joining the RCB support staff team, Sania Mirza opened up that she was initially surprised to receive the opportunity. The Hyderabad-born player briefly shed light on her professional career and stated that she would use her experiences to help young women to pursue sports as a career choice.

Sania Mirza said:

“I was a little surprised but I was really excited because, fortunately or unfortunately, I have been a professional athlete for 20 years, which is very depressing sometimes when I think of it. But I feel like my next job, when I retire, is to try and help young women and young girls believe that sport can be one of the first career choices for them."

She added:

“For me, I feel the kind of things that I did go through - 30 years ago, when I picked up a tennis racquet, it was kind of unheard of at that point. I just want to help the next generation in believing in themselves that no matter how many odds are against you, you can achieve your goals if you back yourself.”

