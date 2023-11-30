"Can’t wait for IPL 2024" - Dewald Brevis after being retained by MI ahead of auction

Young South African batter Dewald Brevis was retained by Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction.

Breivis recently shared his excitement over representing the five-time champions in yet another edition of the Indian T20 extravaganza. Sharing a throwback picture of him wearing the MI helmet for the first time, he wrote on Instagram:

"MyMemoryBank. IPL 2022. Receiving my first Mumbai Indians kit. I couldn’t resist taking a selfie to share with my family. Can’t wait for IPL 2024."

The Mumbai-based franchise shelled out ₹3 crore to rope in Dewald Brevis at the IPL 2022 auction. Popularly known as 'Baby AB' due to his 360-degree strokeplay, the 20-year-old is touted as the next big thing in T20 cricket by many.

However, he hasn't had a lot of opportunities to prove his worth in the IPL, having played just seven matches. Brevis warmed the bench in the 2023 edition, not getting a single game.

MI trading in Hardik Pandya is the biggest talking point on the road to IPL 2024 auction

Mumbai finished fourth in the points table after the league stage in IPL 2023. They secured a comprehensive 81-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Eliminator to advance to Qualifier 2.

However, the side failed to book a place in the final, suffering a 62-run defeat to Gujarat Titans (GT) in the knockout clash. MI have made a few notable changes ahead of the upcoming mini-auction.

The side traded Australian all-rounder Cameron Green to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to rope in their former marquee player Hardik Pandya from Gujarat. Both were all-cash deals.

The IPL 2024 mini-auction will take place in Dubai on December 19. Mumbai go into the event with a remaining purse of ₹17.75 crore.

MI retained players

Akash Madhwal, Arjun Tendulkar, Dewald Brevis, Ishan Kishan, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, N. Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Piyush Chawla, Rohit Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Shams Mulani, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, and Hardik Pandya.