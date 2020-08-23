Can't wait to see Anrich Nortje, Rabada and Ishant bowl in tandem for Delhi Capitals: Parth Jindal

Delhi Capitals boss Parth Jindal is excited about the prospect of Anrich Nortje playing alongside Kagiso Rabada and Ishant Sharma for the Delhi Capitals. He believes that the trio will form a lethal combination, especially in the powerplay overs.

Nortje came into the Delhi Capitals' side as a replacement for Chris Woakes, who pulled out of IPL 2020. He has started to play for South Africa regularly and bowls alongside Rabada. This is a plus point, according to Jindal, since both Nortje and Rabada will already have a great understanding.

"When we understood that Chris Woakes will not be available, we had a look at our squad and we realized that we were a fast bowler short. We looked at the fast bowlers available both within India and the auction pool. One name really stood out and it was Nortje's name," Delhi Capitals boss Parth Jindal spoke in a video posted on the Delhi Capitals' official Twitter page.

"Everyone spoke extremely high of Nortje. Added to that he bowls with Rabada, which makes it a lethal combination. So I think overall we got ourselves a great bowler. We are happy that he picked us and can't wait to see him, Rabada and Ishant bowl in tandem," he added.

Chris Woakes was a big player for Delhi Capitals: Parth Jindal

The Delhi Capitals bagged Chris Woakes in the IPL 2020 auction for INR 1.5 crores. Parth Jindal believed that Woakes' all-round ability was just perfect for the Delhi Capitals' lower middle-order. However, since his wife was expecting a child in late September, Woakes won't be available for the entirety of IPL 2020.

"It is highly unfortunate that Chris Woakes couldn't be here with us for this IPL. Chris' wife is due at the end of September and he doesn't exactly know when she will be delivering. So he expressed his inability to play for the Delhi Capitals," Jindal said.

"He was a big player for us given his batting and bowling, he was the right pick for us in the auction," he added

Parth Jindal will be hopeful that Anrich Nortje will not let the Delhi Capitals feel the pinch of Woakes' absence. The 2020 edition of the IPL is set to begin on September 19 in the UAE.